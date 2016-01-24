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Film rating
7.6
Rate13 votes
7.6IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Quotes
Anthony Weiner[after being called an asshole by a stranger]It takes one to know one, jackass.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.