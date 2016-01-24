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Poster of Weiner
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Weiner
7.6

Weiner

, 2016
Weiner
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Weiner
7.6

Synopsis

An examination of disgraced New York Congressman Anthony Weiner's mayoral campaign and today's political landscape.

Cast

Anthony Weiner
Self
Huma Abedin
Self
Jordan Zain Weiner
Self
Barbara Morgan
Self - Communications Director
George McDonald
Self
Camille Joseph
Self - Campaign Manager
Amit Bagga
Self - Senior Advisor
Maura Tracy
Self - Senior Staffer
Sydney Leathers
Self
Andrew Noh
Self - Campaign Aide
Director Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg
Writer Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg, Eli B. Despres
Composer Jeff Beal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 22 October 2016
World premiere 24 January 2016
Release date
24 January 2016 Russia 16+
24 January 2016 Kazakhstan
29 September 2016 Netherlands
24 January 2016 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,715,955
Production Edgeline Films, Motto Pictures
Also known as
Weiner, Amerikan malliin, En politikers fall, Sex, Lügen und Social Media - Der Fall Anthony Weiner, Weiner - sex, lögner och bultande kalsonger, Вайнер, Винер, ウィーナー　懲りない男の選挙ウォーズ, 韦纳, Sexskandalen der kan knuse Clinton, Sex, Lügen und Social Media

Film rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Anthony Weiner [after being called an asshole by a stranger] It takes one to know one, jackass.
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