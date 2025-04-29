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Kinoafisha Films WW1 Uncut: War Worm

WW1 Uncut: War Worm

, 2014
WW1 Uncut: War Worm
Great Britain / Comedy / 18+

Synopsis

A miraculous glowworm found wondering about in No Man's Land forms an unlikely friendship with a young British soldier as he goes to fight in the trenches during the Great War.

Cast

Mark Davison
British Sergeant
Simon Willson
German Soldier #1
Adam Wittek
German Soldier #2
Kyle Shepard
Arthur
Charlie Blue
Self - Presenter
Dan Snow
Self - Presenter
Director Simon Balch
Writer Simon Balch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 minutes
Production year 2014
Production Ballista Media
Also known as
Dogs & Other Animals

Film rating

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Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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