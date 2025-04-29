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WW1 Uncut: War Worm
WW1 Uncut: War Worm
, 2014
WW1 Uncut: War Worm
Great Britain / Comedy / 18+
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Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
A miraculous glowworm found wondering about in No Man's Land forms an unlikely friendship with a young British soldier as he goes to fight in the trenches during the Great War.
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Cast
Mark Davison
British Sergeant
Simon Willson
German Soldier #1
Adam Wittek
German Soldier #2
Kyle Shepard
Arthur
Charlie Blue
Self - Presenter
Dan Snow
Self - Presenter
Director
Simon Balch
Writer
Simon Balch
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
2 minutes
Production year
2014
Production
Ballista Media
Also known as
Dogs & Other Animals
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Best Comedies
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes
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