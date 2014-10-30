Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Timur i komanda
Kinoafisha Films Timur i komanda

Timur i komanda

, 2014
Timur i komanda
Belarus / Children's / 18+
Poster of Timur i komanda

Cast

Alexandr Vergun
Zlata Glukhovskaya
Serafim Mirgorodskiy
Daryana Lukasheva
Vyacheslav Kiselyov
Svetlana Nekipelova
Denis Bespalyy
Natalya Chernyavskaya
Pyotr Kudryashov
Valeriy Shushkevich
Director Natalya Morozova
Writer Denis Bespalyy, Vladimir Morozov, Natalya Morozova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 30 October 2014
Also known as
Timur i komanda, Тимур и команда, Timur and the Squad, Тімур і команда

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more