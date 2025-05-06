Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Jerusalem Boxing Club

Jerusalem Boxing Club

, 2015
Jerusalem Boxing Club
Israel / Documentary / 18+
Director Helen Yanovsky
Writer Helen Yanovsky
Composer Josef Bardanashvili
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 2015
Also known as
Jerusalem Boxing Club, Moadon Egruf Yerusalim

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more