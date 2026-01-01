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About
Filmography
Laurent Baffie
Laurent Baffie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Baffie
Laurent Baffie
Laurent Baffie
Date of Birth
18 April 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Writer, Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
A Family
(2024)
5.2
The Car Keys
(2003)
4.6
Brice 3
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Documentary
Year
All
2024
2016
2003
All
3
Films
3
Actor
2
Writer
2
Director
1
Producer
1
7.1
A Family
Une famille
Documentary
2024, France
4.6
Brice 3
Brice de Nice
Comedy
2016, France
Watch trailer
5.2
The Car Keys
Clefs de bagnole, Les
Comedy
2003, France
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