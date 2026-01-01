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Laurent Baffie Laurent Baffie
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Baffie

Laurent Baffie

Laurent Baffie

Date of Birth
18 April 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Writer, Actor, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

A Family 7.1
A Family (2024)
The Car Keys 5.2
The Car Keys (2003)
Brice 3 4.6
Brice 3 (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Family 7.1
A Family Une famille
Documentary 2024, France
Brice 3 4.6
Brice 3 Brice de Nice
Comedy 2016, France
Watch trailer
The Car Keys 5.2
The Car Keys Clefs de bagnole, Les
Comedy 2003, France
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