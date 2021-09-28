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Poster of District Zero
7.4
Kinoafisha Films District Zero
7.4

District Zero

, 2015
District Zero
Spain, Jordan / Documentary / 18+
Poster of District Zero
7.4

Cast

Gada Al Ahmad
Gada
Ramya Alhabous
Ramya
Mousa Al Amare
Mousa
Ableh Al Awodeg
Ableh
Fatima Al Hariri
Fatima
Samar Al Hariri
Samar
Abideh Al Helo
Abideh
Lafy Al Helo
Lafy
Zaki Mohamed
Zaki
Karim Rajab
Karim
Director Pablo Iraburu, George Fernandez, Pablo Tosco
Writer Pablo Iraburu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / Jordan
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 2015
Budget €120,000
Production Arena Comunicación
Also known as
District Zero

Film rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 28 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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