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7.4
Kinoafisha
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District Zero
7.4
District Zero
, 2015
District Zero
Spain, Jordan / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
7.4
Cast
Gada Al Ahmad
Gada
Ramya Alhabous
Ramya
Mousa Al Amare
Mousa
Ableh Al Awodeg
Ableh
Fatima Al Hariri
Fatima
Samar Al Hariri
Samar
Abideh Al Helo
Abideh
Lafy Al Helo
Lafy
Zaki Mohamed
Zaki
Karim Rajab
Karim
Director
Pablo Iraburu
,
George Fernandez
,
Pablo Tosco
Writer
Pablo Iraburu
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain / Jordan
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
2015
Budget
€120,000
Production
Arena Comunicación
Also known as
District Zero
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
13
votes
7.4
IMDb
Updated 28 September 2021
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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