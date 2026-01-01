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Annie Mumolo
Annie Mumolo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Annie Mumolo
Annie Mumolo
Annie Mumolo
Date of Birth
10 July 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.6
Curb Your Enthusiasm
(2000)
7.9
The Goldbergs
(2013)
7.1
Joy
(2015)
Filmography
Margie Clause
Margie Clause
Comedy
2027, USA
Rooster
Comedy, Sitcom
2026, USA
6.1
Doctor Odyssey
Drama
2024, USA
6.4
The Idea of You
The Idea of You
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Joy Ride
Joy Ride
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Queenpins
Queenpins
Comedy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Mapleworth Murders
Comedy, Crime, Mystery
2020, USA
6.3
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Comedy
2020, USA
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