DaveGosh, all the fighting and worrying people do, it always seems to be about one thing. They don't seem to trust each other. Well, I've found this out. Don't look for trouble where there isn't any, because if you don't find it, you'll make it. Just believe in someone.
Helen 'Whitey' WilsonYou're a fool, for which I am grateful.
SimpsonDid you tell Mr. Stanhope that Finney is waiting with the car?
EllenYes. But, she's sitting on his lap and he hasn't even touched his trout!
SimpsonWhether Mr. Stanhope touches his trout or not is no concern of yours.
LindaWell, after all, Van, she is an uncommonly good-looking girl. I don't know of anyone in our crowd who's as attractive, and people aren't willing to believe that looks go with brains.
VanWell, one of the smallest troubles we've ever had, Linda, is caring what other people think.
MimiMy dear, men are like that. So honorable and able and wise in some things and just like naughty children in others. You wouldn't blame a little boy for stealing a piece of candy if left alone in a room with a whole boxful, would you?
Party Guest with Herbert[looking laciviously at Whitey as she dances past him]Gentlemen, I fear that even I could give that little lady dictation.
LindaThe world's divided into two kinds of people: those who believe that bow tie ends should be sticking out, and those who don't. Personally, I'm very tolerant, ask anybody. But anyone who believes a bow tie end should stick out should be deported from this country.
LindaI don't know. You've never shown me anything else.
Van[singing]Pack up your troubles in your old kit bag, And smile, smile, smile, While you've a lucifer to light your fag, Smile, boys, that's the style, Oh what's the use of worrying? It never was worth while...
[after Linda finds a bracelet hidden in her trout]
MimiI haven't been one to give you much advice in the past, have I dear?
LindaYou've been an absolutely model mother-in-law, Mimi.
MimiAll right, then I'm going to give you some now. Get rid of that secretary of Van's.
LindaMiss Wilson? Van couldn't live without her.
MimiI hope not with her.
MimiYou know, my dear, I've seen much more of the world than you have - and more of the Stanhope men. Van is very like his father: warm-hearted, impulsive, active... and temptation ought not to be put in their way.
LindaMimi, darling, all Van's life is spent with attractive women... not only Miss Wilson, but the girls who model dresses, the lovely actresses whose pictures he runs.