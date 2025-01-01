Menu
Kinoafisha Films Wife vs. Secretary Wife vs. Secretary Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Dave Gosh, all the fighting and worrying people do, it always seems to be about one thing. They don't seem to trust each other. Well, I've found this out. Don't look for trouble where there isn't any, because if you don't find it, you'll make it. Just believe in someone.
Helen 'Whitey' Wilson You're a fool, for which I am grateful.
Simpson Did you tell Mr. Stanhope that Finney is waiting with the car?
Ellen Yes. But, she's sitting on his lap and he hasn't even touched his trout!
Simpson Whether Mr. Stanhope touches his trout or not is no concern of yours.
Linda Well, after all, Van, she is an uncommonly good-looking girl. I don't know of anyone in our crowd who's as attractive, and people aren't willing to believe that looks go with brains.
Van Well, one of the smallest troubles we've ever had, Linda, is caring what other people think.
Mimi My dear, men are like that. So honorable and able and wise in some things and just like naughty children in others. You wouldn't blame a little boy for stealing a piece of candy if left alone in a room with a whole boxful, would you?
Party Guest with Herbert [looking laciviously at Whitey as she dances past him] Gentlemen, I fear that even I could give that little lady dictation.
[kisses Linda while her eyes are closed]
Van Guess who!
Linda Hmm... Simpson?
Van No!
[kisses her again]
Van Try again!
Linda Finny.
Van No!
[kisses her again]
Van Try again!
Linda I give up.
[opens her eyes as they laugh and embrace]
Linda Oh! It's a husband!
Linda The world's divided into two kinds of people: those who believe that bow tie ends should be sticking out, and those who don't. Personally, I'm very tolerant, ask anybody. But anyone who believes a bow tie end should stick out should be deported from this country.
Van I'm sorry, boys. I got some work to do.
Mr. Bakewell Come on, Frawley. We've been thrown out of better offices.
Frawley Where they had better scotch!
Van You gals certainly stick together. You know, you'd rather see Whitey promoted than to see me comfortable.
Linda It's really my own comfort I'm thinking of. Do you know that I sat next to a young lady tonight that didn't know I was Mrs. Stanhope and was convinced that Whitey was one of *those* secretaries.
Van What? Did somebody say that?
Van There's an old Chinese proverb that says if you want to keep a man honest, never call him a liar.
Van I can't do any more, Whitey. I'm all fagged out.
Van Happy?
Linda I don't know. You've never shown me anything else.
Van [singing] Pack up your troubles in your old kit bag, And smile, smile, smile, While you've a lucifer to light your fag, Smile, boys, that's the style, Oh what's the use of worrying? It never was worth while...
[after Linda finds a bracelet hidden in her trout]
Van Don't start asking me to go whale fishing.
Van Who won the fight?
Simpson Rosenblaum. In the third round.
Van He did? I owe Finny a night off.
Simpson Well with your night off and my three dollars, Finny should do quite well.
Van You too? Maybe we should get rid of Finny.
Mimi I haven't been one to give you much advice in the past, have I dear?
Linda You've been an absolutely model mother-in-law, Mimi.
Mimi All right, then I'm going to give you some now. Get rid of that secretary of Van's.
Linda Miss Wilson? Van couldn't live without her.
Mimi I hope not with her.
Mimi You know, my dear, I've seen much more of the world than you have - and more of the Stanhope men. Van is very like his father: warm-hearted, impulsive, active... and temptation ought not to be put in their way.
Linda Mimi, darling, all Van's life is spent with attractive women... not only Miss Wilson, but the girls who model dresses, the lovely actresses whose pictures he runs.
J.D. Underwood You have to admit its an idea.
Van Why, it's flabbergasting!
J.D. Underwood Well, it takes an old flabbergaster like me, to make you smart youngsters know that you haven't got all the ideas in the world.
Van What'd you want?
Linda Oh, nothing.
Van Come on, now. What was it you wanted to tell me?
Linda It's too late. I won't talk now.
Van Well, probably wasn't anything important.
Linda Well, you're not going to get it out of me that way.
Van Well, what'd you want to tell me?
Linda Oh, the mood's gone. It's all different now.
Van Oh, it is, huh? The mood's gone? Eh? The mood's gone, eh? It is? Mmm-hmm.
[kisses Linda on the lips]
Van You know, the first time you bid three spades tonight, I am definitely going to break that lovely little neck of yours.
[kisses Linda's neck]
Van Are you going out?
Linda Yes, I have an appointment at the hair dressers at nine-thirty.
Van It's rather early for you, isn't it?
Linda Well, hair dressers are very arrogant, you know. You have to take what you can get.
Van Whitey, you're good at this!
Helen 'Whitey' Wilson Thanks, V.S.
Van You know, it's amazing how a man can twist logic to suit his own ends.
Van They're not going to get very far trying to sell a two dollar jar of cold cream in a five cent magazine.
Linda I'm the best, aren't I?
Van You're the top!
Linda The only best, always?
Mimi I see your point of view, dear, and it's all very modern and noble. Nevertheless, I advise you to get rid of Miss Wilson!
Linda Never. She's as important to him downtown as I am to him uptown.
Linda Please give her the promotion.
Van Well, I certainly wouldn't give it to her for that reason - because someone thinks something smutty.
Linda Oh, Mimi, you were so right. Oh, I'm so unhappy.
Mimi The secretary.
Linda Yes!
Helen 'Whitey' Wilson Oh, what fun. You know, next year I'd like to surprise them and do some figure skating.
Dave Yeah, your figure was doing all right.
Helen 'Whitey' Wilson What do you mean?
Dave It went over pretty big with Stanhope, didn't it?
Helen 'Whitey' Wilson Darling, you're kidding, aren't you?
Dave I told you once that knowin' millionaires like him spoiled you.
Van You probably think I'm drunk, don't you?
Helen 'Whitey' Wilson No.
Van Well, you should; because, I am.
Linda Who's that with him?
Party Guest His *"secretary"*.
Linda He's married, isn't he?
Party Guest So is my husband, but his secretary's 40, if she's a day.
Van Whitey, tonight we let loose.
Van What's to prevent me from thinking about you *all* day?
Linda Wild horses?
Van Say, that Ellen's a cute dish.
Van Is it still wet?
Helen 'Whitey' Wilson Yes, it is.
Van No! I don't think so. No, it must be dry by now. No, it's still wet.
Van Ladies and Gentlemen, I thank you for a very interesting and stimulating afternoon.
[repeated line]
Helen 'Whitey' Wilson Yes, V.S.
J.D. Underwood Van, enough beatin' about the bush. What are you tryin' to put over on me?
Van J.D., did anybody ever put anything over on you in your entire life?
J.D. Underwood Well, you're not far wrong.
Helen 'Whitey' Wilson Ah, show it to me now, Dave.
J.D. Underwood Well, you're a clever young gamecock, Van, but I'm not so old a bird that I'm afraid to stay in the pit with you.
Mrs. Anne Barker Our butcher sends us the most inconsiderate chickens. We never have chicken livers like this!
Van Me? I haven't done that in years. That's work!
[repeated line]
Helen 'Whitey' Wilson No, V.S.
Edna Wilson What's that?
Tom Wilson Nothing. I said nothing.
Edna Wilson No. Say it a little louder, dear, and stop hinting. All you have to do to get a divorce in this family is just say the word.
Tom Wilson I know. For the last 10 years I've been trying to find that word.
Helen 'Whitey' Wilson This is his idea of wearing the pants in the family.
Dave If and when you ever trick me into marrying you, dear, *I'll* wear the pants.
Helen 'Whitey' Wilson Look, crack the whip. Are you game?
Van Certainly!
Van Whitey, you're a modern Mata Hari!
J.D. Underwood Van, I've got a brand new kind of a steam cabinet some fellow in Belgium invented and I tell you I'm like a kid with a toy.
Van You know, I haven't had a good steam bath in a year.
