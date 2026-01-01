Menu
Margaret Irving

Margaret Irving

Date of Birth
18 January 1898
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
4 March 1988
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

San Francisco 7.6
San Francisco (1936)

Filmography

Genre
Year
San Francisco 7.6
San Francisco
Adventure, Drama, Romantic, Musical 1936, USA
