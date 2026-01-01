Menu
Margaret Irving
Margaret Irving
Date of Birth
18 January 1898
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
4 March 1988
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
San Francisco
(1936)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1936
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.6
San Francisco
Adventure, Drama, Romantic, Musical
1936, USA
