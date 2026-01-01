Menu
Kinoafisha Films Wonderful Adventures of Nils Wonderful Adventures of Nils Awards

Awards and nominations of Wonderful Adventures of Nils 1962

Moscow International Film Festival 1963 Moscow International Film Festival 1963
Grand Prix
Nominee
