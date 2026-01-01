Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Tales of Beatrix Potter
Poster of Tales of Beatrix Potter
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Tales of Beatrix Potter

Tales of Beatrix Potter

Tales of Beatrix Potter 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Beatrix Potter's most beloved characters spring to life in this live-action classic.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 1 March 1971
Release date
30 June 1971 Russia 0+
11 February 1972 Finland
1 March 1971 Great Britain
23 July 1971 Ireland G
22 July 1978 Japan
30 June 1971 Kazakhstan
21 December 1971 Portugal
27 December 1974 Sweden
30 June 1971 USA
30 June 1971 Ukraine
MPAA G
Production GW Films, EMI Films
Also known as
The Tales of Beatrix Potter, Beatrix Potter meséi, Beatrix Potters eventyrverden, El mundo mágico de Beatriz Potter, I racconti di Natale di Beatrix Potter, Les Contes de Beatrix Potter, O Maravilhoso Mundo dos Sonhos, Os Contos de Beatrix Potter, Peter Kanin og hans venner, Peter Rabbit and Tales of Beatrix Potter, Sagovärld, Satumetsän vekkulit veitikat, Stin hora ton thavmaton, Trixis Wunderland, Στη χώρα των θαυμάτων, Сказки Беатрис Поттер, ピーターラビットと仲間たち　ザ・バレエ
Director
Reginald Mills
Cast
Frederick Ashton
Alexander Grant
Julie Wood
Anne Howard
Bob Mead
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Tales of Beatrix Potter
Pearl 5.9
Pearl (2018)
Wonderful Adventures of Nils 6.6
Wonderful Adventures of Nils (1962)

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more