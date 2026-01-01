Beatrix Potter's most beloved characters spring to life in this live-action classic.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year1971
World premiere1 March 1971
Release date
30 June 1971
Russia
0+
11 February 1972
Finland
1 March 1971
Great Britain
23 July 1971
Ireland
G
22 July 1978
Japan
30 June 1971
Kazakhstan
21 December 1971
Portugal
27 December 1974
Sweden
30 June 1971
USA
30 June 1971
Ukraine
MPAAG
ProductionGW Films, EMI Films
Also known as
The Tales of Beatrix Potter, Beatrix Potter meséi, Beatrix Potters eventyrverden, El mundo mágico de Beatriz Potter, I racconti di Natale di Beatrix Potter, Les Contes de Beatrix Potter, O Maravilhoso Mundo dos Sonhos, Os Contos de Beatrix Potter, Peter Kanin og hans venner, Peter Rabbit and Tales of Beatrix Potter, Sagovärld, Satumetsän vekkulit veitikat, Stin hora ton thavmaton, Trixis Wunderland, Στη χώρα των θαυμάτων, Сказки Беатрис Поттер, ピーターラビットと仲間たち ザ・バレエ