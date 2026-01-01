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Poster of Matreshka
Kinoafisha Films Matreshka

Matreshka

, 2018
Russia / 18+
Poster of Matreshka

Cast

Aleksandra Rebenok
Aleksandra Rebenok
Kirill Grebenshchikov
Kirill Grebenshchikov
Igor Sergeev
Evgeniy Sytyy
Evgeniy Sytyy
Olga Dykhovichnaya
Olga Dykhovichnaya
Aleksey Vertkov
Aleksey Vertkov
Nina Loshchinina
Nina Loshchinina
Irina Savitskova
Irina Savitskova
Aleksandr Ogarev
Director Nikolay Sheptulin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2018

Film rating

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