Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of View from a Blue Moon
6.5
Kinoafisha Films View from a Blue Moon
6.5

View from a Blue Moon

, 2015
View from a Blue Moon
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of View from a Blue Moon
6.5

Cast

Greyson Fletcher
Alex Florence
Ivan Florence
John John Florence
Nathan Florence
Bruce Irons
Kiron Jabour
Albee Layer
Matt Meola
Jamie O'Brien
Director Blake Kueny
Writer Jay Tormohlen
Composer Andrew Seistrup
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 58 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 11 November 2015
Release date
11 November 2015 USA
MPAA PG
Production Brain Farm Digital Cinema
Also known as
View from a Blue Moon, Вид с голубой Луны

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more