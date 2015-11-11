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6.5
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View from a Blue Moon
6.5
View from a Blue Moon
, 2015
View from a Blue Moon
USA / Documentary / 18+
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Showtimes
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Similar
6.5
Cast
Greyson Fletcher
Alex Florence
Ivan Florence
John John Florence
Nathan Florence
Bruce Irons
Kiron Jabour
Albee Layer
Matt Meola
Jamie O'Brien
Director
Blake Kueny
Writer
Jay Tormohlen
Composer
Andrew Seistrup
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
58 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
11 November 2015
Release date
11 November 2015
USA
MPAA
PG
Production
Brain Farm Digital Cinema
Also known as
View from a Blue Moon, Вид с голубой Луны
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
14
votes
6.5
IMDb
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