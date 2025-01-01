Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Clan The Clan Movie Quotes

The Clan Movie Quotes

Arquímedes Puccio I'm innocent.
Arquímedes Puccio Good morning.
Secretario Comodoro Morning.
Arquímedes Puccio I need to see the Commodore.
Secretario Comodoro You already told me that on the phone and I've already explained it to you.
Arquímedes Puccio That's why I'm here. I'm not happy with your explanation.
Secretario Comodoro Listen, Puccio. I don't have time for this. Can't you see it?
Arquímedes Puccio Am I not making myself clear? I want... to see the Commodore.
Secretario Comodoro Things aren't looking too good. You'd do well to stay under the radar for a bit. This goverment is fucking it up to the point that no one can tell what'll happen next. Do as I say. Lay low. I'll show you the way out.
Arquímedes Puccio Lay low?
Secretario Comodoro This way, Arquimedes.
Arquímedes Puccio No, no. I know my way out.
[first lines]
Raul Alfonsín [archive footage; giving a speech] Mr. President of the National Commission on the Disappearance of Persons, Dr. Ernesto Sábato. Ladies, gentlemen... I believe that what you've done already has a place in our country's history. It's a fundamental contribution, so, moving forward we Argentines can certainly know, at the very least, the path we must never take, in the future. So that hate, so that violence, may never again disturb, unsettle, and degrade our Argentine society.
[upon kidnapping Ricardo Manoukian]
Arquímedes Puccio [to Alex, who is seen breathing heavily] Are you ok?
[Alex doesn't answer; he gives a short glance to his father and keeps breathing heavily]
Arquímedes Puccio Alex?
Alejandro Puccio I'm ok, dad.
Mónica [to Alex, after both are taken into custody] Sweetheart, what's happening? Alex!
Maguila Puccio Somebody call a doctor! Alex!
Laborde [to Contempomi] What are you doing here? You motherfucking rat!
[last lines]
Maguila Puccio Alex! Alex! ALEX!
