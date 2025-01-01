Arquímedes Puccio Good morning.

Secretario Comodoro Morning.

Arquímedes Puccio I need to see the Commodore.

Secretario Comodoro You already told me that on the phone and I've already explained it to you.

Arquímedes Puccio That's why I'm here. I'm not happy with your explanation.

Secretario Comodoro Listen, Puccio. I don't have time for this. Can't you see it?

Arquímedes Puccio Am I not making myself clear? I want... to see the Commodore.

Secretario Comodoro Things aren't looking too good. You'd do well to stay under the radar for a bit. This goverment is fucking it up to the point that no one can tell what'll happen next. Do as I say. Lay low. I'll show you the way out.

Arquímedes Puccio Lay low?

Secretario Comodoro This way, Arquimedes.