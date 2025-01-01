Secretario ComodoroThings aren't looking too good. You'd do well to stay under the radar for a bit. This goverment is fucking it up to the point that no one can tell what'll happen next. Do as I say. Lay low. I'll show you the way out.
Raul Alfonsín[archive footage; giving a speech]Mr. President of the National Commission on the Disappearance of Persons, Dr. Ernesto Sábato. Ladies, gentlemen... I believe that what you've done already has a place in our country's history. It's a fundamental contribution, so, moving forward we Argentines can certainly know, at the very least, the path we must never take, in the future. So that hate, so that violence, may never again disturb, unsettle, and degrade our Argentine society.