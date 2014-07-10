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Poster of The Pasta Detectives
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Pasta Detectives
6.9

The Pasta Detectives

, 2014
Rico, Oskar und die Tieferschatten
Germany / Adventure, Family, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Pasta Detectives
6.9

Cast

Anton Petzold
Rico Doretti
Juri Winkler
Oskar
Karoline Herfurth
Karoline Herfurth
Tanja Doretti
Axel Prahl
Axel Prahl
Marrak
Ronald Zehrfeld
Ronald Zehrfeld
Simon Westbühl
Ursela Monn
Frau Dahling
David Kross
David Kross
Rainer Kiesling
Milan Peschel
Milan Peschel
Herr Fitzke
Katharina Thalbach
Katharina Thalbach
Ellie Wandbeck
Cornelius Schwalm
Mann im Jogginganzug
Director Neele Leana Vollmar
Writer Christian Lerch, Andreas Bradler, Klaus Döring, Andreas Steinhöfel
Composer Oliver Thiede
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 11 July 2014
World premiere 10 July 2014
Release date
10 July 2014 Germany
Worldwide Gross $5,031,433
Production Lieblingsfilm, Fox International Productions
Also known as
Rico, Oskar und die Tieferschatten, The Pasta Detectives, Rico & Oscar et le secret des ombres mystères, Rico a Oskar, malí detektivové, Rico és Oscar, a tésztadetektívek, Rico et Oscar, Rico, oscar y las sombras profundas, Rico, Oskar en de spookschaduwen, Rico, Oskar i głębocienie, Rikas, Oskaras ir gilumų šešėliai, Рико, Оскар и призрачните сенки, Рико, Оскар и тени темнее тёмного

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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