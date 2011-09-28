ProductionRat Pack Filmproduktion, Constantin Film, B.A. Filmproduktion
Also known as
Wickie auf großer Fahrt, Vicky and the Treasure of the Gods, Wickie en de schat van de goden, Vic le viking 2: Le marteau de Thor, Vicke Viking, Vickie e o Tesouro dos Deuses, Vicky e il tesoro degli dei, Vicky el viking i el martell de Thor, Vicky el vikingo y el martillo de Thor, Vicky Và Báu Vật Của Chúa, Vicky Ve Tanrıların Hazinesi, Wickie and the Treasure of the Gods, Wickie hosszú útja, Вики, маленький викинг 2, ビッケと神々の秘宝, 維京小海盜, 维京小海盗, Vic le viking 2 - Le Marteau de Thor, Wickie 2 - Wickie auf grosser Fahrt, Wickie 2 - auf grosser Fahrt, Wickie e o Segredo dos Deuses