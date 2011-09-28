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Poster of Vicky and the Treasure of the Gods
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Vicky and the Treasure of the Gods
5.8

Vicky and the Treasure of the Gods

, 2011
Wickie auf großer Fahrt
Germany / Adventure, Comedy, Action / 18+
Poster of Vicky and the Treasure of the Gods
5.8

Cast

Jonas Hämmerle
Wickie
Valeria Eisenbart
Svenja
Waldemar Kobus
Waldemar Kobus
Halvar
Nic Romm
Tjure
Christian Koch
Snorre
Olaf Krätke
Urobe
Mike Maas
Gorm
Patrick Reichel
Ulme
Jörg Moukaddam
Faxe
Sanne Schnapp
Ylva
Director Christian Ditter
Writer Christian Ditter, Runer Jonsson, Neil Ennever
Composer Jaro Messerschmidt, Nik Reich, Ralf Wengenmayr
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 28 September 2011
Release date
17 October 2012 France
28 September 2011 Germany
2 December 2011 Spain
Budget €11,000,000
Worldwide Gross $20,796,153
Production Rat Pack Filmproduktion, Constantin Film, B.A. Filmproduktion
Also known as
Wickie auf großer Fahrt, Vicky and the Treasure of the Gods, Wickie en de schat van de goden, Vic le viking 2: Le marteau de Thor, Vicke Viking, Vickie e o Tesouro dos Deuses, Vicky e il tesoro degli dei, Vicky el viking i el martell de Thor, Vicky el vikingo y el martillo de Thor, Vicky Và Báu Vật Của Chúa, Vicky Ve Tanrıların Hazinesi, Wickie and the Treasure of the Gods, Wickie hosszú útja, Вики, маленький викинг 2, ビッケと神々の秘宝, 維京小海盜, 维京小海盗, Vic le viking 2 - Le Marteau de Thor, Wickie 2 - Wickie auf grosser Fahrt, Wickie 2 - auf grosser Fahrt, Wickie e o Segredo dos Deuses

Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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