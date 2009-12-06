Menu
Poster of Pietro Germi - Il bravo, il bello, il cattivo
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Pietro Germi - Il bravo, il bello, il cattivo

Pietro Germi - Il bravo, il bello, il cattivo

Pietro Germi - Il bravo, il bello, il cattivo 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 6 December 2009
Release date
6 December 2009 Italy
Budget €120,000
Production Ascent Film, Blue Film, LA7
Also known as
Pietro Germi - Il bravo, il bello, il cattivo
Director
Claudio Bondì
Cast
Adriano Aprà
Pupi Avati
Pupi Avati
Lando Buzzanca
Claudia Cardinale
Claudia Cardinale
Stefania Casini
Stefania Casini
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
