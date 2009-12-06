Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Pietro Germi - Il bravo, il bello, il cattivo
Pietro Germi - Il bravo, il bello, il cattivo
Pietro Germi - Il bravo, il bello, il cattivo
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
6 December 2009
Release date
6 December 2009
Italy
Budget
€120,000
Production
Ascent Film, Blue Film, LA7
Also known as
Pietro Germi - Il bravo, il bello, il cattivo
Director
Claudio Bondì
Cast
Adriano Aprà
Pupi Avati
Lando Buzzanca
Claudia Cardinale
Stefania Casini
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.0
Rate
14
votes
7
IMDb
