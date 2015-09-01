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Poster of Regular Show: The Movie
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Regular Show: The Movie
7.4

Regular Show: The Movie

, 2015
Regular Show: The Movie
USA / Adventure, Animation, Action / 18+
Poster of Regular Show: The Movie
7.4

Cast

Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill
Skips
David Koechner
David Koechner
Principal Dean
Jason Mantzoukas
Jason Mantzoukas
Mr. Ross
Sam Marin
Muscle Man
J.G. Quintel
Hi-Five Ghost
J.G. Quintel
Hi-Five Ghost
William Salyers
Rigby
Steven Blum
Steven Blum
Commander
Steven Blum
Steven Blum
Commander
Steven Blum
Steven Blum
Commander
Ali Hillis
Ali Hillis
Rigby's Mom
Ali Hillis
Ali Hillis
Rigby's Mom
Director J.G. Quintel
Writer Mike Roth, John Davis Infantino, J.G. Quintel, Sean Szeles, Calvin Wong, Andres Salaff
Composer John Enroth, Albert Fox, Mark Mothersbaugh
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 1 September 2015
World premiere 1 September 2015
Release date
1 September 2015 Brazil 10
28 November 2015 Ireland
1 September 2015 Mexico A
1 September 2015 USA
Budget $3,000,000
Production Cartoon Network Movies, Cartoon Network Studios, Quintel
Also known as
Regular Show: The Movie, Regular Show: Der Film, Un Show Más: La Película, Apenas um Show: O Filme, Historias corrientes: La película, Parkműsor: A film, Redovita emisija: Film, Regular Show - Il film, Regular Show-elokuva, Regular Show: Långfilmen, Regular Show: O Filme, Sürekli Dizi: Film, Un show obișnuit: Filmul, Zwyczajny film, Обычное шоу: Фильм, Обычный мультиик в кино, Парк шоу: Филмът, レギュラーSHOW〜コリない2人〜, 레귤러 쇼 더 무비, Regular Show : Le Film, 天兵公园：电影版, 天兵公園：未來, 레귤러 쇼: 더 무비

Cartoon rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 29 April 2025

Quotes

Rigby Mordecai?
Mordecai I can't believe you, Rigby. All this time you were lying to me? And what? So you forged my rejection letter? Is that it?
Rigby Yeah, but...
Mordecai ARGH! Why would you do that?
Rigby I had to! You would've gone off to college without me!
Mordecai You don't get it, do you?
Rigby It was just one lie! I was just trying to...
Mordecai It's always just one thing with you! You don't do that to your best friend! Ugh! You're...
[grunts]
Mordecai You're the reason I'm stuck in this DEAD-END JOB!
Rigby Well, I'm stuck too. Who better to be stuck with than your friend?
Mordecai You're not my friend. All you've ever done is hold me back, and I'm the idiot for not seeing it until now.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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