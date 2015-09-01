Rigby Mordecai?

Mordecai I can't believe you, Rigby. All this time you were lying to me? And what? So you forged my rejection letter? Is that it?

Rigby Yeah, but...

Mordecai ARGH! Why would you do that?

Rigby I had to! You would've gone off to college without me!

Mordecai You don't get it, do you?

Rigby It was just one lie! I was just trying to...

Mordecai It's always just one thing with you! You don't do that to your best friend! Ugh! You're...

[grunts]

Mordecai You're the reason I'm stuck in this DEAD-END JOB!

Rigby Well, I'm stuck too. Who better to be stuck with than your friend?