Kinoafisha Films Regular Show: The Movie Regular Show: The Movie Movie Quotes

Regular Show: The Movie Movie Quotes

Sherm Rigby! You're going to college whether you like it or not!
Rigby [running upstairs upset] If I can't go to college with Mordecai, then I DON'T WANT TO GO TO COLLEGE AT ALL!
Benson [in slow-motion] WE'RE NOT FROM RIVERDALE!
Mordecai Press that button and *will* shoot you!
Rigby Hey, Mordecai... GO AHEAD!
Benson And now, I'm going to say the two words that I've been wanting to say for a long time... YOU'RE FIRED!
Muscle Man [the ship is gone] Huh? Is this the right crater?
Skips [Skips approaches, shocked and angry] WHAT DID YOU DO?
Muscle Man Nothing, Skips! I just turned around and when I got back, the ship was gone.
Skips The ship doesn't even work! How can it be gone? AND WHY ARE YOU NAKED?
Rigby [Future Rigby talks about the Time-nado] It got harnessed and weaponized.
Mordecai By who?
Rigby [Future Rigby] By a madman named Ross.
Mordecai MISTER Ross? Our science teacher?
William Salyers
Sam Marin
J.G. Quintel
Mark Hamill
