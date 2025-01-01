Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Regular Show: The Movie
Regular Show: The Movie Movie Quotes
Regular Show: The Movie Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Sherm
Rigby! You're going to college whether you like it or not!
Rigby
[running upstairs upset]
If I can't go to college with Mordecai, then I DON'T WANT TO GO TO COLLEGE AT ALL!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benson
[in slow-motion]
WE'RE NOT FROM RIVERDALE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mordecai
Press that button and *will* shoot you!
Rigby
Hey, Mordecai... GO AHEAD!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benson
And now, I'm going to say the two words that I've been wanting to say for a long time... YOU'RE FIRED!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Muscle Man
[the ship is gone]
Huh? Is this the right crater?
Skips
[Skips approaches, shocked and angry]
WHAT DID YOU DO?
Muscle Man
Nothing, Skips! I just turned around and when I got back, the ship was gone.
Skips
The ship doesn't even work! How can it be gone? AND WHY ARE YOU NAKED?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rigby
[Future Rigby talks about the Time-nado]
It got harnessed and weaponized.
Mordecai
By who?
Rigby
[Future Rigby]
By a madman named Ross.
Mordecai
MISTER Ross? Our science teacher?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
William Salyers
Sam Marin
J.G. Quintel
Mark Hamill
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree