1 poster
Zhizel
Zhizel
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Ballet
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 25 minutes
Production year
2015
Director
Yury Grigorovich
Cast
Svetlana Zakharova
Sergei Polunin
Denis Savin
Anna Antropova
Similar films for Zhizel
0.0
Lady of the Camellias
(2015)
0.0
Zhizel
(2014)
0.0
Giselle
(2020)
0.0
The Nutcracker
(2018)
0.0
Lebedinoe ozero
(2017)
0.0
Spartacus
(2013)
0.0
Bolshoy teatr: Lebedinoe ozero
(2020)
0.0
The Sleeping Beauty
(2017)
0.0
The Golden Age
(2016)
0.0
Ivan Groznyy
(2014)
0.0
Schelkunchik
(2014)
0.0
Romeo i Dzhuletta
(2014)
Film rating
0.0
Rate
3
votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
