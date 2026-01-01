Menu
Films
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Awards
Awards and nominations of Star Wars: The Last Jedi 2017
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
