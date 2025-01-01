Snoke I did not expect Skywalker to be so wise. We will give him and the Jedi Order the death he desires. After the Rebels are gone, we will go to his planet and obliterate the entire island.

[Rey tries to use the Force to take Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber, but Snoke uses it to hit her on the head]

Snoke Such spunk. Look here now.

[uses the Force to move Rey toward the viewport to show her the Resistance transport ships being destroyed one by one]

Snoke The entire Resistance on those transports. Soon, they will all be gone. For you, all is lost.

[Rey uses the Force to take Ren's lightsaber]

Snoke Oh, still that fiery spit of hope? You have the spirit of a true Jedi!

[Rey charges at Snoke with Ren's lightsaber. Snoke picks her up with the Force and she lands in front of Ren. His lightsaber spins around and stops in front of him]

Snoke And because of that... you must die.

[uses the Force and turns Rey toward Ren]

Snoke My worthy apprentice, son of darkness, heir apparent to Lord Vader. Where there was conflict, I now sense resolve; Where there was weakness, strength. Complete your training, and fulfill your destiny.

Kylo Ren [picks up his lightsaber] I know what I have to do.

Snoke [laughs] You think you can turn him? Pathetic child, I cannot be betrayed. I cannot be beaten. I see his mind: I see his every intent. Yes. I see him turning the lightsaber to strike true!

[without Snoke knowing, Ren uses the Force to face Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber toward him]

Snoke And now, foolish child, he ignites it... and kills his true enemy!