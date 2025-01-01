Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Star Wars: The Last Jedi Star Wars: The Last Jedi Movie Quotes

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Movie Quotes

Kylo Ren Did you come back to say you forgive me? To save my soul?
Luke Skywalker No.
[they draw their lightsabers and fight]
Luke Skywalker I failed you, Ben. I'm sorry.
Kylo Ren I'm sure you are! The Resistance is dead, the war is over, and when I kill you, I will have killed the last Jedi!
Luke Skywalker Amazing. Every word of what you just said was wrong. The Rebellion is reborn today. The war is just beginning. And I will not be the last Jedi.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker Where are you from?
Rey Nowhere.
Luke Skywalker No one's from nowhere.
Rey Jakku.
Luke Skywalker All right, that *is* pretty much nowhere.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren The Empire, your parents, the Resistance, the Sith, the Jedi... let the past die. Kill it, if you have to. That's the only way to become what you are meant to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren I'll destroy her. And you. And all of it.
Luke Skywalker No. Strike me down in anger and I'll always be with you. Just like your father.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker [Yoda appears as a ghost] Master Yoda.
Yoda Young Skywalker.
Luke Skywalker I'm ending all of this. The tree, the texts, the Jedi. I'm going to burn it all down.
Yoda [Yoda summons lightning to burn down the tree and the Jedi texts. He laughs] Ah, Skywalker. Missed you, have I.
Luke Skywalker So it is time for the Jedi Order to end.
Yoda Time it is for you to look past a pile of old books, hmm?
Luke Skywalker The sacred Jedi texts?
Yoda Oh, read them, have you? Page-turners they were not. Yes, yes, yes. Wisdom they held, but that library contained nothing that the girl Rey does not already possess. Skywalker, still looking to the horizon. Never here, now, hmm? The need in front of your nose.
Luke Skywalker I was weak. Unwise.
Yoda Lost Ben Solo you did. Lose Rey we must not.
Luke Skywalker I can't be what she needs me to be.
Yoda Heeded my words not, did you? Pass on what you have learned. Strength. Mastery. But weakness, folly, failure also. Yes, failure most of all. The greatest teacher, failure is. Luke, we are what they grow beyond. That is the true burden of all masters.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker Breathe. Just breathe. Now reach out. What do you see?
Rey Light. Darkness. A balance.
Luke Skywalker It's so much bigger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker What do you know about the force?
Rey It's a power that Jedi have that lets them control people and... make things float.
Luke Skywalker Impressive. Every word in that sentence was wrong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Tico We're going to win this war not by fighting what we hate, but saving what we love!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Phasma You were always scum.
Finn Rebel scum.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke [to Kylo Ren] You are no Vader. You are just a child in a mask.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren Do you know the truth about your parents? Or have you always known? You've just hidden it away. Say it.
Rey [in tears] They were nobody.
Kylo Ren They were filthy junk traders. Sold you off for drinking money. They're dead in a pauper's grave in the Jakku desert. You come from nothing. You're nothing. But not to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron Attention! This is Commander Poe Dameron of the Republic fleet, I have an urgent communique for General Hugs.
General Hux This is General Hux of the First Order. The Republic is no more. Your fleet are Rebel scum and war criminals. Tell your precious princess there will be no terms, there will be no surrender...
Poe Dameron Hi, I'm holding for General Hugs.
General Hux This is Hux. You and your friends are doomed. We will wipe your filth from the galaxy.
Poe Dameron Okay. I'll hold.
General Hux Hello?
Poe Dameron Hello? Yup, I'm still here.
General Hux Can he hear me?
Poe Dameron Hugs?
General Hux [First Order monitor nods at Hux] He can?
Poe Dameron With an 'H'? Skinny guy. Kinda pasty.
General Hux I can hear you. Can you hear me?
Poe Dameron Look, I can't hold forever. If you reach him, tell him Leia has an urgent message for him...
Captain Peavey I believe he's tooling with you, sir.
Poe Dameron ...about his mother.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren You're not alone.
Rey Neither are you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker See you around, kid.
[Luke vanishes]
Kylo Ren Noooo!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey I know this place.
Luke Skywalker Built a thousand generations ago to keep these. The original Jedi texts. Just like me, they're the last of the Jedi religion. You've seen this place. You've seen this island.
Rey Only in dreams.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker You went straight to the dark.
Rey That place was trying to show me something.
Luke Skywalker It offered something you needed. And you didn't even try to stop yourself.
Rey But I didn't see you. Nothing from you. You've closed yourself off from the Force. Of course you have.
Luke Skywalker I've seen this raw strength only once before in Ben Solo. It didn't scare me enough then. It does now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron [watching Luke facing Kylo Ren] He's doing this for a reason. He's stalling so we can escape.
Finn Escape? He's one against an army. We have to help him, we have to fight.
Poe Dameron No, no. We are the spark that'll light the fire that'll burn the First Order down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leia Organa Hope is like the sun. If you only believe it when you see it you'll never make it through the night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[R2-D2 beeps]
Luke Skywalker Hey, sacred planet. Watch the language!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron Permission to hop in an X-Wing and blow something up?
Leia Organa Permission granted.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leia Organa I know what you're gonna say. I changed my hair.
Luke Skywalker It's nice that way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker This is not going to go the way you think!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BB-8 [beeping] I've got a bad feeling about this.
Poe Dameron Happy beeps here, buddy, come on. We've pulled crazier stunts than this.
Leia Organa Just for the record, Commander Dameron, I'm with the droid on this one.
Poe Dameron Thank you for your support, General. Happy beeps.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke Pathetic child. I cannot be betrayed, I cannot be beaten. I see his mind, I see his every intent. Yes. I see him turning the lightsaber to strike true. And now, foolish child. He ignites it, and kills his true enemy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leia Organa Wipe that nervous expression off your face, Threepio.
C-3PO Oh. Well, I will certainly try, General. Nervous?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren You're nothing. But not to me
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron She drew them off! All of them!
Finn Oh, they hate that ship!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker What do you see?
Rey The island. Life. Death and decay, that feeds new life. Warmth. Cold. Peace. Violence.
Luke Skywalker And between it all?
Rey Balance and energy. A force.
Luke Skywalker And inside you?
Rey Inside me, that same force.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey I need someone to show me my place in all of this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DJ It's all a machine, partner. Live free, don't join.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren [referring to the Milenium Falcon] Blast that piece of junk out of the sky!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron You must have a thousand questions.
Finn Where's Rey?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
General Hux Finish this? Who do you think you're talking to? You presumed to command my army. Our Supreme Leader is dead! We have no ruler!
Kylo Ren [Force chokes Hux] The Supreme Leader is dead!
General Hux [Choking] Long live the Supreme Leader.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke [referring to Kylo's mask] Take that ridiculous thing off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke When I found you, I saw what all masters live to see... Raw, untamed power and beyond that, something truly special. The potential of your bloodline.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker [to R2-D2] Nothing can make me change my mind.
Leia Organa [R2-D2 plays Leia's message] Years ago you served my father in the Clone Wars. Now he begs you to help him in his struggle against the Empire...
Luke Skywalker [sarcastically] That was a cheap move.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke You have too much of your father's heart in you, young Solo.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke [Rey uses the force to take Kylo's lightsaber] Hold still that fiery spit of hope. You have the spirt of a true Jedi.
[Rey charges at Snoke with Kylo's lightsaber. Snoke picks Rey up with the force and she lands in front of Kylo. Kylo's lightsaber spins around and stops in front of him]
Snoke And because of that you must die.
Snoke [Snoke uses the force and turns Rey toward Kylo] My worthy apprentice, son of darkness, heir apparent to Lord Vader, where there was conflict I now sense resolved, where there was weakness, strength. Complete your training and fulfill your destiny.
Kylo Ren [Kylo picks up his lightsaber] I know what I have to do.
Rey Ben...
Snoke You think you can turn him. Pathetic child. I cannot be betrayed. I cannot be beaten. I see his mind. I see his every intent. Yes. I see him turning the lightsaber to strike true.
[Without Snoke knowing, Kylo uses the force to face Rey's lightsaber toward him]
Snoke And now, foolish child, he ignites it and kills his true enemy!
[Rey's lightsaber ignites and Snoke is cut in half]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey I know everything I need to know about you!
Kylo Ren You do? Ah, you do. You have that look in your eyes. From the forest. You called me a monster.
Rey You are a monster.
Kylo Ren Yes, I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leia Organa [slaps Poe Dameron] You're demoted.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Phasma You are a bug in the system!
Finn Let's go, chrome dome!
[They began to fight]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Chewbacca busts down the door]
Luke Skywalker Chewie, what are you doing here?
[Chewbacca growls]
Rey He said you're coming back with us.
Luke Skywalker How'd you find me here?
Rey Long story, we'll tell you on the Falcon.
Luke Skywalker Falcon? Wait. Where's Han?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey You don't have to do this. I feel the conflict in you. It's tearing you apart. Ben, when we touched hands, I saw your future. Just the shape of it but solid and clear. You will not bow before Snoke. You'll turn. I'll help you.
Kylo Ren I saw something too. I know that when the time comes, you'll be the one to turn. You'll stand with me, Rey. I saw who your parents are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren It's time to let old things die. Snoke... Skywalker... the Sith... the Jedi... the rebels. Rey... I want you to join me. We can rule together and bring a new order to the galaxy.
Rey Don't do this Ben. Please don't go this way.
Kylo Ren No, no. You're still holding on! Let go! You want to know the truth about your parents or have you always known? You've just hidden it away. You know the truth. Say it.
[Rey is silent]
Kylo Ren Say it.
Rey [in tears] They were nobody.
Kylo Ren They were filthy junk traders. Sold you off for drinking money. They're dead, in a pauper's grave in a Jakku desert. You had no place in this story. You come from nothing. You're nothing, but not to me. Join me.
[puts his hand out. Rey stares at him hesitantly in tears]
Kylo Ren Please...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[opening title card]
Opening Crawl The FIRST ORDER reigns. Having decimated the peaceful Republic, Supreme Leader Snoke now deploys his merciless legions to seize military control of the galaxy.
Opening Crawl Only General Leia Organa's band of RESISTANCE fighters stand against the rising tyranny, certain that Jedi Master Luke Skywalker will return and restore a spark of hope to the fight.
Opening Crawl But the Resistance has been exposed. As the First Order speeds toward the rebel base, the brave heroes mount a desperate escape...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey I felt something... it awakened, but now I need to know how to wield it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yoda [about the Ancient Jedi texts] Page turners, they are not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey You didn't fail Kylo. Kylo failed you. I won't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker Leia, I'm sorry.
Leia Organa I know. I know you are. I'm just glad you're here at the end.
Luke Skywalker I came to face him, Leia. And I can't save him.
Leia Organa I held out hope for so long, but I know my son is gone.
Luke Skywalker No one's ever really gone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vice Admiral Holdo May the force be with you, always.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke Fulfill your destiny!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leia Organa Luke.
Luke Skywalker Leia.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Tico I want to put my fist through this beautiful city.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
C-3PO Master Luke.
[Luke gives him a knowing wink]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke Oh, such spunk!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vice Admiral Holdo He's a real troublemaker.
Leia Organa Yes he is.
Vice Admiral Holdo I like him.
Leia Organa Me too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn I was raised to fight. For the first time I have something to fight for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey [seeing Kylo Ren shirtless] Do you have something, a cowl, or something you can put on?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey Master Skywalker? I'm with the Resistance. Your sister Leia sent me. We need your help.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Stable Kid Luke Skywalker, Jedi Master.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker Lesson two. Now that they're extinct, the Jedi are romanticized, deified. But if your strip away the myth and look at their deeds, the legacy of the Jedi is failure. Hypocrisy, hubris.
Rey That's not true!
Luke Skywalker At the height of their powers, they allowed Darth Sidious to rise, create the Empire, and wipe them out. It was a Jedi Master who was responsible for the training and creation of Darth Vader.
Rey And a Jedi who saved him. Yes. Your father was the most hated man in the galaxy. He caused so much death and destruction for many years. But you saw there was conflict inside him. You believed that he wasn't gone. That he could be turned.
Luke Skywalker And I became a legend. For many years, there was balance and then I saw... Ben. My nephew with that mighty Skywalker blood. And in my hubris, I thought I could train him, I could pass on my strengths. Han was... Han was about it, but... Leia trusted me with her son. I took him, and a dozen students, and began a training temple. By the time I realized I was no match for the darkness rising in him, it was too late.
Rey What happened?
Luke Skywalker I went to confront him, and he turned on me. He must've thought I was dead. When I came to, the temple was burning. He had vanished with a handful of my students, and slaughtered the rest. Leia blamed Snoke, but... it was me. I failed. Because I was Luke Skywalker. Jedi Master. A legend.
Rey The galaxy may need a legend. I need someone to show me my place in all this. And you didn't fail Kylo. Kylo failed you. I won't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Peavey He's going for the dreadnaught.
General Hux Ha. He's insane.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker Why did you think I chose the hardest location to find in the entire galaxy? I came to this island to die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke Skywalker lives. The seed of the Jedi lives. As long as he does, hope exists.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DJ They blow you up today, you can blow them up tomorrow. It's just business.
Finn You're wrong.
DJ Maybe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker It's not just about lifting rocks. The force binds everything together.
Rey Ok. But what is it?
Luke Skywalker Close your eyes.
[Rey does so]
Luke Skywalker Breathe. Now reach out.
[Rey literally reaches her hand out and Luke starts tickling her hand with a leaf]
Rey [gasps] I feel something.
Luke Skywalker You do?
Rey Yes.
Luke Skywalker That's the force. It must be really strong.
Rey I've never felt anything like...
[Luke slaps her hand with the leaf]
Rey Ow!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Luke Skywalker sees that Rey and his nephew Kylo Ren are touching hands]
Luke Skywalker [yells] STOP!
[Rey and Kylo Ren look at him angrily and she looks for Kylo Ren who has vanished. She turns to Luke]
Rey Is it true? Did you try to murder him?
Luke Skywalker Leave this island, now!
[Luke leaves. But, Rey followed him]
Rey Stop... STOP!
[Rey slugs Luke with her quarterstaff. He turns to her]
Rey Did you do it? Did you kill Kylo Ren?
[Luke began to fight back with a stick]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey Something inside me has always been there. But now it's awake. And I'm afraid. I don't know what it is or what to do with it. And I need help.
Luke Skywalker You need a teacher. I cannot teach you.
Rey Why not? I've seen your daily routine. You're not busy.
Luke Skywalker I will never train another generation of Jedi. I came to this island to die. It's time for the Jedi to end.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren I want every gun that we have to fire on that man
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from deleted scene]
Captain Phasma Disobedient. Disrespectful, Traitor!
Finn You call for order. You beat us down. But when your shiny neck was threatened, you squealed like a whoop hog. The evidence blew up with the base but you and I know the truth. When I put a gun to your head, you shut down Starkiller shields. Now what would your troops do if they found out? Or your masters?
Captain Phasma Who would believe a story like that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke [Rey's restrains are undone] Come closer, child. So much strength. Darkness rises and light to meet it. I warned my young apprentice that as he grew stronger, his equal in the light would rise.
[uses the force to take Rey's lightsaber]
Snoke Skywalker...
[laughs]
Snoke I assumed, wrongly. Closer I said.
[uses the force to slowly move Rey toward him]
Rey You underestimate Skywalker and Ben Solo and me. It will be your downfall.
Snoke Oh. Have you seen something? A weakness... in my apprentice... is that why you came?
[laughs]
Snoke Young fool. It was I who bridged your minds. I stopped Ren's conflicted soul. I knew he was not strong enough to hide it from you and you were not wise enough to resist the bait.
[moves Rey closer and looks face to face with her]
Snoke Now, you will give me Skywalker, then I will kill you with the cruelest stroke.
Rey No.
Snoke Yes.
[forces Rey into the air]
Snoke Give me everything.
[Rey screams in agony]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron [about the ships the Resistance are flying on Crait] Alright, listen up: I don't like these rust-buckets, and I don't like our odds.
Poe Dameron [after his foot goes through the bottom of his ship] What the hell?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren Prepare my ship!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
General Hux Tell Captain Canady to prime his Dreadnought!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker At the height of their powers, they allowed Darth Sidious to rise create the Empire, and wipe them out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke [to Kylo Ren] You were unbalanced. Bested by a girl who had never held a lightsaber. You failed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kylo Ren [on seeing Luke Skywalker standing in front of the First Order squadron] I want every gun we have to fire on that man.
[Hux looks at Kylo in disbelief]
Kylo Ren Do it.
[guns begin to fire on Luke]
Kylo Ren More! More!
[gunfire continues, slowly increasing in intensity]
General Hux Enough.
[Kylo ignores him]
General Hux THAT'S ENOUGH!
[gunfire stops, leaving only a huge cloud of dust]
General Hux [dryly] Do you think you got him?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vice Admiral Holdo 400 of us. On 3 ships. We are the very last of the Resistance. But we are not alone. In every corner of the galaxy, people know our symbol and put their hope in it. We are the spark, that'll light the fire, that will restore the Republic. The spark is that the Resistance must survive. That is our mission. Now go back to your stations... and may the force be with us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[to BB-8]
DJ What's your story, roundy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey [having returned to her hut after her ordeal in the Mirror Cave] I thought I'd find answers here. I was wrong. I've never felt so alone.
Kylo Ren You're not alone.
Rey Neither are you.
[Rey and Ren reach out to each other through the Force. Luke notices them touching hands]
Luke Skywalker STOP!
[Rey and Ren look at Luke angrily; Luke uses the Force to push the hut apart. Rey searches for Ren, who has vanished]
Rey [turns to Luke] Is it true? Did you try to murder him?
Luke Skywalker Leave this island, now!
[Luke storms off into the rain, but Rey follows after him]
Rey Stop... STOP!
[knocks Luke down in the back of the head with her quarterstaff]
Rey Did you do it? Did you create Kylo Ren?
[the two proceed to fight each other along the cliffside until she gets the upper hand, forcing Luke into submission with Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber]
Rey Tell me the truth.
Luke Skywalker I saw darkness. I sensed it building in him. I'd seen it in moments during his training. But then I looked inside, and it was beyond what I ever imagined. Snoke had already turned his heart. He would bring destruction and pain and death, and the end of everything I love because of what he will become, and for the briefest moment of pure instinct, I thought I could stop it. It passed like a fleeting shadow, and I was left with shame and with consequence. And the last thing I saw were the eyes of a frightened boy whose Master had failed him.
Rey You failed him by thinking his choice was made. It wasn't! There's still conflict in him. If he would turn from the Dark Side, that could shift the tide! This could be how we win!
Luke Skywalker This is not going to go the way you think!
Rey It is. Just now, when we touched hands, I saw his future. As solid as I'm seeing you. If I go to him, Ben Solo will turn.
Luke Skywalker Rey... Don't do this.
Rey Then he is our last hope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke [referring to General Hux] You wonder why I keep a rabid cur in such a place of power? A cur's weakness, properly manipulated, can be a sharp tool. How's your wound?
Kylo Ren [through damaged vocabulator] It's nothing.
Snoke Hmm. The mighty Kylo Ren. When I found you, I saw what all masters live to see: Raw, untamed power... and beyond that, something truly special. The potential of your bloodline. A new Vader. Now, I fear I was mistaken.
Kylo Ren I've given everything I have to you... to the Dark Side...
Snoke [referring to Ren's helmet] Take that ridiculous thing off.
[Ren takes off his helmet, revealing his bandaged facial scar]
Snoke Yes... there it is. You have too much of your father's heart in you, young Solo.
Kylo Ren I killed Han Solo. When the moment came, I didn't hesitate!
Snoke And look at you. The deed split your spirit to the bone. You were unbalanced, bested by a girl who had never held a lightsaber! YOU FAILED!
[Ren tries to attack Snoke, but he blasts Force lightning into the ground which ricochets into Ren, blasting him back; the Praetorian guards draw their weapons in response]
Snoke Skywalker lives! The seed of the Jedi Order lives! As long as he does... hope lives in the galaxy. I thought you would be the one to snuff it out. Alas, you're no Vader. You're just a child in a mask.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke Young Rey, welcome.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lieutenant Connix Our distress signal's been received at multiple points, but no response.
Commander D'Acy They've heard us, but no one's coming.
Leia Organa We fought till the end. But the galaxy has lost all its hope. The spark is out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron If they move... stun 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Tico Finn it's too late don't do this.
Finn No, I won't let them win.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn You murdering bastard!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Resistance Evacuation Officer We're not clear yet. There are still 30 pallets of cannon shells in C bunker.
Lieutenant Connix Forget the munitions, there's no time. Just get everyone on the transports.
[Star Destroyers appear]
Lieutenant Connix Oh, no.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Resistance Trooper Resistance bombers are approaching!
Captain Canady Well, of course they are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Phasma So good to have you back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke I did not expect Skywalker to be so wise. We will give him and the Jedi Order the death he desires. After the Rebels are gone, we will go to his planet and obliterate the entire island.
[Rey tries to use the Force to take Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber, but Snoke uses it to hit her on the head]
Snoke Such spunk. Look here now.
[uses the Force to move Rey toward the viewport to show her the Resistance transport ships being destroyed one by one]
Snoke The entire Resistance on those transports. Soon, they will all be gone. For you, all is lost.
[Rey uses the Force to take Ren's lightsaber]
Snoke Oh, still that fiery spit of hope? You have the spirit of a true Jedi!
[Rey charges at Snoke with Ren's lightsaber. Snoke picks her up with the Force and she lands in front of Ren. His lightsaber spins around and stops in front of him]
Snoke And because of that... you must die.
[uses the Force and turns Rey toward Ren]
Snoke My worthy apprentice, son of darkness, heir apparent to Lord Vader. Where there was conflict, I now sense resolve; Where there was weakness, strength. Complete your training, and fulfill your destiny.
Kylo Ren [picks up his lightsaber] I know what I have to do.
Rey Ben...
Snoke [laughs] You think you can turn him? Pathetic child, I cannot be betrayed. I cannot be beaten. I see his mind: I see his every intent. Yes. I see him turning the lightsaber to strike true!
[without Snoke knowing, Ren uses the Force to face Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber toward him]
Snoke And now, foolish child, he ignites it... and kills his true enemy!
[Ren uses the Force to ignite Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber and Snoke is cut in half at the waist; the lightsaber flies back into Rey's hand. Ren ignites his own lightsaber and he and Rey fight Snoke's Praetorian guards]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rey Why did you hate your father? Give me an honest answer. You had a father who loved you! He gave a damn about you!
Kylo Ren I didn't hate him.
Rey Then why?
Kylo Ren Why what?
[Rey hesitates]
Kylo Ren Why what? Say it.
Rey [tearfully] Why did you... Why did you kill him? I don't understand.
Kylo Ren No? Your parents threw you away like garbage.
Rey They didn't!
Kylo Ren They did. But you can't stop needing them. It's your greatest weakness. Looking for them everywhere... in Han Solo, now in Skywalker. Did he tell you what happened that night?
Rey Yes.
Kylo Ren [beat] No. He had sensed my power, as he senses yours. And he feared it.
[Rey sees a vision of Luke attacking a young Ben Solo]
Rey [shaken] Liar.
Kylo Ren Let the past die. Kill it if you have to. It's the only way to become who you were meant to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron This is Commander Poe Dameron of the Republic fleet. I have an urgent communique for General Hux.
General Hux This is General Hux of the First Order. The Republic is no more. Your fleet are Rebel scum and war criminals. Tell your precious princess there will be no terms, there will be no surrender...
Poe Dameron Hi, I'm holding for General Hux.
General Hux This is Hux. You and your friends are doomed. We will wipe your filth from the galaxy!
Poe Dameron [pauses] Okay, I'll hold.
General Hux Hello?
Poe Dameron Hello? Yup, I'm still here.
General Hux Can you- can he hear me?
Poe Dameron Hux?
Captain Peavey [a First Order monitor nods] He can.
Poe Dameron With an 'H'? Skinny guy? Kinda pasty?
General Hux [becoming increasingly annoyed] I can hear you. Can you hear me?
Poe Dameron Look, I can't hold forever. If you reach him, tell him Leia has an urgent message for him...
Captain Peavey I believe he's tooling with you, sir.
Poe Dameron ...about his mother.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker Ben, no!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker Why are you here, Rey from nowhere?
Rey The Resistance sent me. We need your help, the First Order has become unstoppable...
Luke Skywalker Why are *you* here?
[pause]
Rey Something inside of me has always been there. And now it's awake. And I'm afraid. I do not know what it is, or what to do with it. And I need help.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leia Organa Wipe that nervous expression off your face, C-3PO.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
General Hux [yells] Fire on that cruiser!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Poe Dameron [to BB-8] Well done, pal.
Poe Dameron [BB-8 makes a series of chirps and squeaks] "Finn naked leaking bag"? What? Did you fry a chip?
[Looks up at the doorway to the corridor, sees Finn naked in a leaking bag]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leia Organa Poe, get your head out of your cockpit. There are things that you cannot solve by jumping in an X-wing and blowing something up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Skywalker You don't need Luke Skywalker. You think what? I'm gonna walk out with a laser sword and face down the whole First Order? What did you think was going to happen here? You think that I came to the most unfindable place in the galaxy for no reason at all? Go away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Snoke [Rey's restraints are undone] Come closer, child. So much strength. Darkness rises, and light to meet it. I warned my young apprentice that as he grew stronger, his equal in the light would rise.
[uses the Force to take Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber]
Snoke Skywalker...
[laughs]
Snoke I assumed. Wrongly. Closer, I said.
[uses the Force to slowly move Rey toward him]
Rey You underestimate Skywalker, and Ben Solo, and me. It will be your downfall.
Snoke Oh. Have you seen something? A weakness... in my apprentice... is that why you came?
[laughs]
Snoke Young fool. It was I who bridged your minds. I stoked Ren's conflicted soul. I knew he was not strong enough to hide it from you, and you were not wise enough to resist the bait!
[moves Rey closer and looks face to face with Rey]
Snoke And now... you will give me Skywalker. Then... I will kill you with the cruelest stroke.
Rey Oh, no.
Snoke Oh, yes.
[forces Rey into the air]
Snoke Give... me... everything.
[Rey screams in agony]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leia Organa So much loss. I can't take any more.
Vice Admiral Holdo Sure you can. You taught me how.
Leia Organa Leia Organa, Vice Admiral Holdo: May the Force be...
[both started laughing]
Leia Organa You go on. I've said it enough.
Vice Admiral Holdo May the Force be with you, always.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maz Kanata Could I do it? Of course I could do it. But I can't do it, I'm a little tied down right now.
Finn Maz? What is happening?
Maz Kanata A union dispute, you do NOT want to hear about it. But, lucky for you... There's exactly one guy I trust that can crush that kind of security! He is a master codebreaker, an ace pilot... a poet with a blaster.
C-3PO Oh my. It seems that this codebreaker can practically do everything.
Maz Kanata Oh yes, he can. You will find him with a red ploom flower on his lapel rolling on a high stakes table in the casino... on Canto Bight.
Poe Dameron Canto Bight? No, no. That's... Maz... Is there any way we can take care of this ourselves?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maz Kanata Sorry Kiddo, this is rarified cracking. If you want to get on that Star Destroyer, I only know one option. Find the master Codebreaker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more