YodaOh, read them, have you? Page-turners they were not. Yes, yes, yes. Wisdom they held, but that library contained nothing that the girl Rey does not already possess. Skywalker, still looking to the horizon. Never here, now, hmm? The need in front of your nose.
YodaHeeded my words not, did you? Pass on what you have learned. Strength. Mastery. But weakness, folly, failure also. Yes, failure most of all. The greatest teacher, failure is. Luke, we are what they grow beyond. That is the true burden of all masters.
Kylo RenThey were filthy junk traders. Sold you off for drinking money. They're dead in a pauper's grave in the Jakku desert. You come from nothing. You're nothing. But not to me.
Poe DameronAttention! This is Commander Poe Dameron of the Republic fleet, I have an urgent communique for General Hugs.
General HuxThis is General Hux of the First Order. The Republic is no more. Your fleet are Rebel scum and war criminals. Tell your precious princess there will be no terms, there will be no surrender...
Poe DameronHappy beeps here, buddy, come on. We've pulled crazier stunts than this.
Leia OrganaJust for the record, Commander Dameron, I'm with the droid on this one.
Poe DameronThank you for your support, General. Happy beeps.
SnokePathetic child. I cannot be betrayed, I cannot be beaten. I see his mind, I see his every intent. Yes. I see him turning the lightsaber to strike true. And now, foolish child. He ignites it, and kills his true enemy!
Leia OrganaWipe that nervous expression off your face, Threepio.
C-3POOh. Well, I will certainly try, General. Nervous?
Snoke[Snoke uses the force and turns Rey toward Kylo]My worthy apprentice, son of darkness, heir apparent to Lord Vader, where there was conflict I now sense resolved, where there was weakness, strength. Complete your training and fulfill your destiny.
Kylo Ren[Kylo picks up his lightsaber]I know what I have to do.
ReyYou don't have to do this. I feel the conflict in you. It's tearing you apart. Ben, when we touched hands, I saw your future. Just the shape of it but solid and clear. You will not bow before Snoke. You'll turn. I'll help you.
Kylo RenI saw something too. I know that when the time comes, you'll be the one to turn. You'll stand with me, Rey. I saw who your parents are.
Kylo RenIt's time to let old things die. Snoke... Skywalker... the Sith... the Jedi... the rebels. Rey... I want you to join me. We can rule together and bring a new order to the galaxy.
[puts his hand out. Rey stares at him hesitantly in tears]
Luke SkywalkerAt the height of their powers, they allowed Darth Sidious to rise, create the Empire, and wipe them out. It was a Jedi Master who was responsible for the training and creation of Darth Vader.
ReyAnd a Jedi who saved him. Yes. Your father was the most hated man in the galaxy. He caused so much death and destruction for many years. But you saw there was conflict inside him. You believed that he wasn't gone. That he could be turned.
Luke SkywalkerAnd I became a legend. For many years, there was balance and then I saw... Ben. My nephew with that mighty Skywalker blood. And in my hubris, I thought I could train him, I could pass on my strengths. Han was... Han was about it, but... Leia trusted me with her son. I took him, and a dozen students, and began a training temple. By the time I realized I was no match for the darkness rising in him, it was too late.
Luke SkywalkerI went to confront him, and he turned on me. He must've thought I was dead. When I came to, the temple was burning. He had vanished with a handful of my students, and slaughtered the rest. Leia blamed Snoke, but... it was me. I failed. Because I was Luke Skywalker. Jedi Master. A legend.
ReyThe galaxy may need a legend. I need someone to show me my place in all this. And you didn't fail Kylo. Kylo failed you. I won't.
FinnYou call for order. You beat us down. But when your shiny neck was threatened, you squealed like a whoop hog. The evidence blew up with the base but you and I know the truth. When I put a gun to your head, you shut down Starkiller shields. Now what would your troops do if they found out? Or your masters?
Vice Admiral Holdo400 of us. On 3 ships. We are the very last of the Resistance. But we are not alone. In every corner of the galaxy, people know our symbol and put their hope in it. We are the spark, that'll light the fire, that will restore the Republic. The spark is that the Resistance must survive. That is our mission. Now go back to your stations... and may the force be with us.
Luke SkywalkerI saw darkness. I sensed it building in him. I'd seen it in moments during his training. But then I looked inside, and it was beyond what I ever imagined. Snoke had already turned his heart. He would bring destruction and pain and death, and the end of everything I love because of what he will become, and for the briefest moment of pure instinct, I thought I could stop it. It passed like a fleeting shadow, and I was left with shame and with consequence. And the last thing I saw were the eyes of a frightened boy whose Master had failed him.
ReyYou failed him by thinking his choice was made. It wasn't! There's still conflict in him. If he would turn from the Dark Side, that could shift the tide! This could be how we win!
SnokeHmm. The mighty Kylo Ren. When I found you, I saw what all masters live to see: Raw, untamed power... and beyond that, something truly special. The potential of your bloodline. A new Vader. Now, I fear I was mistaken.
Kylo RenI've given everything I have to you... to the Dark Side...
Snoke[referring to Ren's helmet]Take that ridiculous thing off.
[Ren takes off his helmet, revealing his bandaged facial scar]
SnokeYes... there it is. You have too much of your father's heart in you, young Solo.
Kylo RenI killed Han Solo. When the moment came, I didn't hesitate!
SnokeAnd look at you. The deed split your spirit to the bone. You were unbalanced, bested by a girl who had never held a lightsaber! YOU FAILED!
[Ren tries to attack Snoke, but he blasts Force lightning into the ground which ricochets into Ren, blasting him back; the Praetorian guards draw their weapons in response]
SnokeSkywalker lives! The seed of the Jedi Order lives! As long as he does... hope lives in the galaxy. I thought you would be the one to snuff it out. Alas, you're no Vader. You're just a child in a mask.
SnokeMy worthy apprentice, son of darkness, heir apparent to Lord Vader. Where there was conflict, I now sense resolve; Where there was weakness, strength. Complete your training, and fulfill your destiny.
Kylo Ren[picks up his lightsaber]I know what I have to do.
Snoke[laughs]You think you can turn him? Pathetic child, I cannot be betrayed. I cannot be beaten. I see his mind: I see his every intent. Yes. I see him turning the lightsaber to strike true!
[without Snoke knowing, Ren uses the Force to face Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber toward him]
SnokeAnd now, foolish child, he ignites it... and kills his true enemy!
[Ren uses the Force to ignite Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber and Snoke is cut in half at the waist; the lightsaber flies back into Rey's hand. Ren ignites his own lightsaber and he and Rey fight Snoke's Praetorian guards]
ReyWhy did you hate your father? Give me an honest answer. You had a father who loved you! He gave a damn about you!
Kylo RenLet the past die. Kill it if you have to. It's the only way to become who you were meant to be.
Poe Dameron[BB-8 makes a series of chirps and squeaks]"Finn naked leaking bag"? What? Did you fry a chip?
[Looks up at the doorway to the corridor, sees Finn naked in a leaking bag]
Leia OrganaPoe, get your head out of your cockpit. There are things that you cannot solve by jumping in an X-wing and blowing something up!
Luke SkywalkerYou don't need Luke Skywalker. You think what? I'm gonna walk out with a laser sword and face down the whole First Order? What did you think was going to happen here? You think that I came to the most unfindable place in the galaxy for no reason at all? Go away.
Snoke[Rey's restraints are undone]Come closer, child. So much strength. Darkness rises, and light to meet it. I warned my young apprentice that as he grew stronger, his equal in the light would rise.
[uses the Force to take Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber]
Maz KanataA union dispute, you do NOT want to hear about it. But, lucky for you... There's exactly one guy I trust that can crush that kind of security! He is a master codebreaker, an ace pilot... a poet with a blaster.
C-3POOh my. It seems that this codebreaker can practically do everything.
Maz KanataOh yes, he can. You will find him with a red ploom flower on his lapel rolling on a high stakes table in the casino... on Canto Bight.
Poe DameronCanto Bight? No, no. That's... Maz... Is there any way we can take care of this ourselves?
Maz KanataSorry Kiddo, this is rarified cracking. If you want to get on that Star Destroyer, I only know one option. Find the master Codebreaker.