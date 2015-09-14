Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Eric Clapton: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
8.2
Kinoafisha Films Eric Clapton: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
8.2

Eric Clapton: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

, 2015
Eric Clapton: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Great Britain / Musical / 18+
Poster of Eric Clapton: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
8.2

Cast

Eric Clapton
Self
Paul Carrack
Vocals
Paul Carrack
Vocals
Nathan East
Self
Andy Fairweather Low
Vocals High Time
Andy Fairweather Low
Vocals High Time
Steve Gadd
Self
Michelle John
Backing Vocals
Michelle John
Backing Vocals
Chris Stainton
Self
Sharon White
Backing Vocals
Sharon White
Backing Vocals
Director Blue Leach
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 15 November 2015
World premiere 14 September 2015
Release date
14 September 2015 Russia CoolConnections 16+
14 October 2015 Australia
14 September 2015 Austria
12 October 2015 Belgium
14 November 2015 Bulgaria
17 September 2015 Canada
19 September 2015 Denmark
14 September 2015 Finland
9 October 2015 France U
14 September 2015 Germany
14 September 2015 Gibraltar
14 September 2015 Great Britain
14 September 2015 Ireland
7 November 2015 Japan
14 September 2015 Kazakhstan
27 October 2015 Luxembourg
14 September 2015 Malta
4 November 2015 Mexico
14 September 2015 Netherlands
14 September 2015 Norway
17 September 2015 Portugal
8 November 2015 South Africa
17 September 2015 Spain
27 October 2015 Sweden
14 September 2015 Switzerland
14 September 2015 Ukraine
Production EPC Enterprises, Eagle Rock Entertainment, Eagle Rock Film Productions
Also known as
Eric Clapton: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Eric Clapton au Royal Albert Hall, Eric Clapton: Slowhand at 70 - Live at the Royal Albert Hall, ロイヤル・アルバート・ホールでライブ（エリック・クラプトン）, Eric Clapton - Slowhand at 70 - Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Film rating

8.2
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more