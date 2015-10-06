Menu
Dusha shpiona - trailer
Dusha shpiona. Trailer

Publication date: 6 October 2015
Dusha shpiona – Film tells the story of a Russian spy to performing a task in London. The main character has to solve complex problems related to the very essence of the work of a spy: bribery, blackmail and even murder.
5.9 Dusha shpiona
Dusha shpiona Detective, Drama, 2015, Russia
