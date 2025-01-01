Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Pay the Ghost
Pay the Ghost Movie Quotes
Charlie
Daddy, can we pay the ghost?
Mike Lawford
Pay the what?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike Lawford
[after seeing a wall with Pay the Ghost written all over it]
What does it mean?
Blind Man
Just what it says I guess.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kristen
Why didn't you protect him?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jack Fulton
Nicolas Cage
Stephen McHattie
Sarah Wayne Callies
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
