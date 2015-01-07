Cast
Cast and Crew
Writer
Melanie Ansley, Amy Reedy Asbjørnsen, Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra, Elizabeth Eccher
Composer
Nathan Matthew David, Jeremy Lamb
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
7 January 2015
Release date
|26 January 2017
|South Korea
|
|
|7 November 2017
|USA
|
|
Budget
$1,000,000
Production
Elysium Bandini Studios, Rabbit Bandini Productions, University of Southern California, School of Cinematic Arts
Also known as
Don Quixote, The Legend of the Knight: Don Quixote, Don Quijote von der Mancha, Don Quixote: The Ingenious Gentleman of La Mancha