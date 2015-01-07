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Poster of Don Quixote
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Don Quixote
5.3

Don Quixote

, 2015
Don Quixote: The Ingenious Gentleman of La Mancha
USA / Adventure, Family, Drama / 18+
Poster of Don Quixote
5.3

Synopsis

With his noble squire by his side, a retired country gentleman sets out on an adventure to right the wrongs of the world.

Cast

James Franco
James Franco
Pasamonte
Carmen Argenziano
Carmen Argenziano
Don Quixote
Nancy Atalla
Steve Bannos
Horatio Sanz
Horatio Sanz
Narrator
Horatio Sanz
Horatio Sanz
Narrator
Luis Guzmán
Luis Guzmán
Farmer
Vera Cherny
Dulcinea
Lin Shaye
Lin Shaye
The Grand Lady
Lorena McGregor
Antonia
Humberto Meza
Villager
Reynaldo Zavarce
Miguel
Director David Beier, Dave Dorsey, Mahin Ibrahim, Austin Kolodney
Writer Melanie Ansley, Amy Reedy Asbjørnsen, Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra, Elizabeth Eccher
Composer Nathan Matthew David, Jeremy Lamb
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 7 January 2015
Release date
26 January 2017 South Korea
7 November 2017 USA
Budget $1,000,000
Production Elysium Bandini Studios, Rabbit Bandini Productions, University of Southern California, School of Cinematic Arts
Also known as
Don Quixote, The Legend of the Knight: Don Quixote, Don Quijote von der Mancha, Don Quixote: The Ingenious Gentleman of La Mancha

Film rating

5.3
Rate 13 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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