Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Quotes

Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Quotes

Beetle I have a question. If I'm Beetle and you're Monkey, why isn't he called Boy?
Kubo If you must blink, do it now.
[he strums the strings and it lights the lanterns on the water]
Kubo I know why you want my eye. Because without it, I can't look into another and see their soul. Their love...
Moon King [as the Moon Beast] Everything you loved is GONE! Everything you knew has been TAKEN from you!
Kubo No... it's in the memories. The most powerful kind of magic there is.
[he strums the strings again and summons the spirits from the lanterns, much to the Moon Beast's anger]
Kubo It makes us stronger than you'll ever be. These are the memories of those we've have loved and lost. And if we hold their stories, deep in our hearts... then you will never take them away from us.
Beetle Stealth is my middle name.
Monkey You don't even have a first name.
Monkey He looked into my eyes and uttered four simple words. These words changed everything... You are my quest.
Monkey Your magic is growing stronger. You need to learn control. But when we grow stronger the world grows more dangerous.
Kubo Don't you ever say anything encouraging?
Monkey I encourage you not to die.
Kubo [Mockingly] I encourage you not to die.
[first lines]
Kubo [narrating] If you must blink, do it now. Pay careful attention to everything you see and hear, no matter how unusual it may seem. And please be warned: If you fidget, if you look away, if you forget any part of what I tell you - even for an instant - then our hero will surely perish.
[baby crying]
Kubo His name is Kubo. His grandfather stole something from him. And that really is the least of it.
Moon King You want to be human? Then share their weakness. Suffer their humiliation. Feel their pain!
[last lines]
Kubo [kneeling before two lanterns] Hello, mother. Father. I know my stories can tend to get a little... Mm, long... So I'll keep this brief. I'm very grateful I've had the chance to meet you both, hear your wisdom, feel your kindness, even eat a meal sitting between you. This was a happy story. But, it could still be a whole lot happier. I don't know exactly what the rules are, or how this works, but if there were any, way to... You know... I still need you. So I could say this has been a happy story, or I could feel it... We could all feel it. And then we could end this story - together.
Kubo [now as a memory, standing with his parents] The end.
Kubo Why does grandfather hate me?
Monkey Oh, Kubo. He doesn't hate you. He wants to make you just like him. Blind to humanity as I once was. Only then can you take your place beside him as part of his family. Cold and hard and perfect.
Beetle I'm either a samurai or a really bad hoarder. Either way, inside my thorax beats the heart of a warrior.
Monkey [to Kubo] Don't mess with the Monkey!
Monkey You have questions, I can tell.
Kubo Who...
Monkey You get three.
Kubo I think I have more.
Monkey Three. But first you're gonna eat.
Kubo Why only three?
Monkey Okay, that was your first question.
Kubo What?
Beetle The mighty Beetle is victorious!
The Sisters Kubo, we've been waiting for you for so long.
Monkey [regarding Hanzo] In recognizing his compassion, I recognized my own.
Kubo [of Beetle] Monkey! I think he's in trouble! We should help him!
Monkey Kubo, your aunts are still out there! I'm sorry, but we have to head for shore!
[Kubo jumps in the water, leaving Monkey distraught]
Monkey Kubo!
[runs across the leafy galleon and jumps off to dive in for Kubo, but a mechanical hand attached to a chain grabs her by the leg and pulls her back onto the deck. She looks up above her as one of the sisters gently floats down towards the boat, holding the chain in her hand]
The Sisters Oh, how precious. I come here to fish, and all I reel in is a wretched ape. it is a shame that this filthy creature is all that's left of my sister's magic.
Monkey This filthy creature will tear you APART!
[runs to the sister with a sword in her hands, jumps up and strikes at the sister who blocks the attack with a sword of her own]
Monkey Carry Kubo? That's your better idea? Look, I appreciate your help, I really do, but when it comes to the boy, I know what's best.
Beetle Is that right?
Monkey And what's best is to not be fielding ideas from a talking cockroach.
Beetle This coming from the talking monkey.
Beetle I have a feeling this is my destiny.
Monkey No, it isn't! We can't trust anything you say, because *you* can't trust anything you say.
