Kubo[narrating]If you must blink, do it now. Pay careful attention to everything you see and hear, no matter how unusual it may seem. And please be warned: If you fidget, if you look away, if you forget any part of what I tell you - even for an instant - then our hero will surely perish.
[baby crying]
KuboHis name is Kubo. His grandfather stole something from him. And that really is the least of it.
Moon KingYou want to be human? Then share their weakness. Suffer their humiliation. Feel their pain!
[last lines]
Kubo[kneeling before two lanterns]Hello, mother. Father. I know my stories can tend to get a little... Mm, long... So I'll keep this brief. I'm very grateful I've had the chance to meet you both, hear your wisdom, feel your kindness, even eat a meal sitting between you. This was a happy story. But, it could still be a whole lot happier. I don't know exactly what the rules are, or how this works, but if there were any, way to... You know... I still need you. So I could say this has been a happy story, or I could feel it... We could all feel it. And then we could end this story - together.
Kubo[now as a memory, standing with his parents]The end.
[runs across the leafy galleon and jumps off to dive in for Kubo, but a mechanical hand attached to a chain grabs her by the leg and pulls her back onto the deck. She looks up above her as one of the sisters gently floats down towards the boat, holding the chain in her hand]
The SistersOh, how precious. I come here to fish, and all I reel in is a wretched ape. it is a shame that this filthy creature is all that's left of my sister's magic.