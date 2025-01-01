Steve Wozniak This whole place was built by the Apple II... you were built by the Apple II!

Steve Jobs As a matter of fact I was destroyed by the Apple II and its open systems so that hackers and hobbyists could build ham radios or something! And then it nearly destroyed Apple when you spent all your money on it and developed a grand total of no new products.

Steve Wozniak The Newton...

Steve Jobs The little box of garbage. You guys came up with the Newton, it's like you want people to know that. This is a product launch not a luncheon, and the last thing I want to do is connect the iMac to the...

Steve Wozniak ...to the only successful product that this company has ever made. I'm sorry to be blunt, but that happens to be the truth. The Lisa was a failure, the Macintosh was a failure. I don't like talking like this, but I am tired of being Ringo when I know I was John.

Steve Jobs Everybody loves Ringo.

Steve Wozniak And I am tired of being patronized by you!

Steve Jobs You think John became John by winning a raffle, Woz? You think he tricked somebody or hit George Harrison over the head? He was John because he was John.

Steve Wozniak He was John 'cause he wrote 'Ticket to Ride', and I wrote the Apple II.

Andrea Cunningham [to the people in the auditorium watching this] Everybody, I want to...

Steve Jobs Nobody moves!

Steve Jobs [to Woz] You made a beautiful board, which by the way you were willing to give out for free, so don't tell me how you built Apple. If it weren't for me, you'd be the easiest 'A' at Homestead High School.

Steve Wozniak [gesturing around the auditorium] These people live or die by your praise, so here's your chance: acknowledge that something good happened that you weren't in the room for!

Steve Jobs [after a long pause] No.

Steve Wozniak Steve... do it! It's right, it's... it's right.

Steve Jobs Sorry, but no.

Steve Wozniak Then let me put it another way. I don't think there's a man who's done more to advance the democratization that comes with personal computing than I have, but you've never had any respect for me... now why is that?

Steve Jobs I'd at least consider the possibility that it's because you've never had any for me.

Joanna Hoffman [suddenly walking into the auditorium] What the hell is going on here?