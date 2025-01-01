Steve WozniakWhat do you do? You're not an engineer. You're not a designer. You can't put a hammer to a nail. I built the circuit board! The graphical interface was stolen! So how come ten times in a day I read Steve Jobs is a genius? What do you do?
Steve JobsMusicians play their instruments. I play the orchestra.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andy HertzfeldWe're not a pit crew at Daytona. This can't be fixed in seconds.
Steve JobsYou didn't have seconds, you had three weeks. The universe was created in a third of that time.
Steve WozniakIt's not binary. You can be decent and gifted at the same time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve WozniakI was angry. You were saying things about the Apple II, and the way you were treating the team...
Steve JobsWoz, you get a free pass for life. I gotta get back on stage; we got like, two minutes of rehearsal time left.
Steve WozniakDo you understand how condescending that just was? Maybe you don't...
Steve JobsI don't wanna see you get dragged off...
Steve WozniakI get a free pass for life from you? You give out the passes? You give them to me?
Steve JobsYou're gonna have a stroke, little buddy.
Steve WozniakWhat did you do? What did you do? Why has Lisa not heard of me?
Steve JobsHow many fourth graders have heard of you?
Steve WozniakYou can't write code... you're not an engineer... you're not a designer... you can't put a hammer to a nail. I built the circuit board. The graphical interface was stolen from Xerox Parc. Jef Raskin was the leader of the Mac team before you threw him off his own project! Someone else designed the box! So how come ten times in a day, I read Steve Jobs is a genius? What do you do?
Steve JobsI play the orchestra, and you're a good musician. You sit right there and you're the best in your row.
Steve WozniakI came here to clear the air. Do you know why I came here?
Steve WozniakI came here 'cause you're gonna get killed. Your computer's gonna fail. You got a college and university advisory board telling you they need a powerful work station for two to three thousand. You priced NeXT at sixty-five hundred, and that doesn't include the optional three thousand dollar hardrive which people will discover isn't optional, because the optical disk is too weak to do anything, and the twenty-five hundred dollar laser printer brings the total to twelve thousand dollars, and in the entire world you are the only person that cares that it's housed in a perfect cube. You're gonna get killed. And I came here to stand next to you while that happens 'cause that's what friends do... that's what men do. I don't need your pass. We go back, so don't talk to me like I'm other people. I'm the only one that knows that this guy here is someone you invented. I'm standing by you because that perfect cube - that does nothing - is about to be the single biggest failure in the history of personal computing.
Steve JobsA hundred songs. A thousand songs. Five hundred songs. Somewhere between five hundred and a thousand songs. Right in your pocket. Because I can't stand looking at that inexplicable Walkman anymore. You're carrying around a brick playing a cassette tape. We're not savages - so I'm gonna put a thousand songs in your pocket.
Steve JobsYou're being ridiculous. I'm gonna sit center court and watch you do it yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve JobsThe two most significant events of the twentieth century: the Allies win the war, and this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve JobsThe most efficient animal on the planet is the condor. The most inefficient animals on the planet are humans. But a human with a bicycle becomes the most efficient animal. And the right computer - a friendly, easy computer that isn't an eyesore but rather sits on your desk with the beauty of a tensor lamp - the right computer will be a bicycle for the mind. And what if, instead of it being in the right hands, it was in everyone's hands? Everyone in the world?
John SculleyWe'd be talking about the most tectonic shift in the status quo since...
Joanna Hoffman[knocks even more papers onto the floor]Fix it or I quit, how 'bout that? I quit and you never see me again, how 'bout that?
Steve Jobs[concerned]Tell me what's wrong with you this morning.
Joanna Hoffman[has tears in her eyes]What's been wrong with me for nineteen years. I have been a witness, and I tell you I've been complicit. I love you, Steve. You know how much. I love that you don't care how much money a person makes; you care what they make. But what you make isn't supposed to be the best part of you. When you're a father... that's what's supposed to be the best part of you, and it's caused me two decades of agony. Steve... that it is for you... the worst. It's a little thing... it's a very small thing. Fix it. Fix it now or you can contact me at my new job working anywhere I want.
Steve JobsI'm the evidence! I'm the world's leading expert on the Mac, John! What's your resume?
John SculleyYou're issuing contradictory instructions, you're insubordinate, you make people miserable, our top engineers are fleeing to Sun, Dell, HP, Wall Street doesn't know who's driving the bus, we've lost hundreds of millions in value and I'm the CEO of Apple, Steve, that's my resume!
Steve JobsBut before that, you sold carbonated sugar water right? I sat in a fucking garage with Wozniak and invented the future, because artists lead and hacks ask for a show of hands.
John SculleyAlright, well... this guy's outta control. I'm perfectly willing to hand in my resignation tonight. But if you want me to stay, you can't have Steve. Settle him out. He can keep a share of stock so he gets our newsletter. I'd like the secretary to call for a vote.
Joanna HoffmanI don't know, but I'm sure it can be traced back to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve JobsThe musicians play their instruments. I play the orchestra.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve WozniakThis whole place was built by the Apple II... you were built by the Apple II!
Steve JobsAs a matter of fact I was destroyed by the Apple II and its open systems so that hackers and hobbyists could build ham radios or something! And then it nearly destroyed Apple when you spent all your money on it and developed a grand total of no new products.
Steve JobsThe little box of garbage. You guys came up with the Newton, it's like you want people to know that. This is a product launch not a luncheon, and the last thing I want to do is connect the iMac to the...
Steve Wozniak...to the only successful product that this company has ever made. I'm sorry to be blunt, but that happens to be the truth. The Lisa was a failure, the Macintosh was a failure. I don't like talking like this, but I am tired of being Ringo when I know I was John.
Steve Jobs[to Woz]You made a beautiful board, which by the way you were willing to give out for free, so don't tell me how you built Apple. If it weren't for me, you'd be the easiest 'A' at Homestead High School.
Steve Wozniak[gesturing around the auditorium]These people live or die by your praise, so here's your chance: acknowledge that something good happened that you weren't in the room for!
Steve WozniakThen let me put it another way. I don't think there's a man who's done more to advance the democratization that comes with personal computing than I have, but you've never had any respect for me... now why is that?
Steve JobsI'd at least consider the possibility that it's because you've never had any for me.
Joanna Hoffman[suddenly walking into the auditorium]What the hell is going on here?
John SculleyI don't know. No one's ever asked me that question.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Jobs[to Steve Wozniak]You came a half inch from putting this company out of business. Now who do I see about that? I'm letting you keep your job. You get a pass.
Steve WozniakYou know, when people used to ask me what the difference was between me and Steve Jobs, I would say Steve is the big picture guy and I like the solid workbench. When people ask the difference now, I say Steve is an asshole. Your products are better than you are, brother.
Steve JobsThat's the idea, "brother", and knowing that... that's the difference!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joanna HoffmanI love that you don't care how much money a person makes, you care what they make. But what you make isn't supposed to be the part of you
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve JobsHey, Steve Wozniak is sitting out there. Give yourselves a treat and ask if he happens to have the correct time.
Steve JobsThey don't get a vote. When Dylan wrote "Shelter from the Storm" he didn't ask people to contribute to the lyrics. Plays don't stop so the playwright can ask the audience what scene they'd like to see next.
Steve JobsListen, okay? Last year Apple lost one billion dollars. I don't even know how that's possible. You were less than 90 days from being insolvent. I had three different accountants try to explain it to me. The whole place has to be streamlined.
John Sculley[as the door closes]God, the things we could've done.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Jobs[pitching to John Sculley]The most efficient animal on the planet is a condor. The most inefficient animals on the planet are humans. But a human with a bicycle becomes the most efficient animal. And the right computer - a friendly, easy computer that isn't an eyesore, but rather sits on your desk with the beauty of a tensor lamp. The right computer will be a bicycle for the mind. A beautiful object - perfect geometry, perfect finish, something you want to look at and have in your home. Flawless. And then a personal computer becomes an interpersonal computer. And what if instead of it being in the right hands, it was in everyone's hands? Everyone in the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve JobsHere's what I'm gonna do. I'm going to announce the names of everyone who designed the launch demo. I'm gonna introduce everyone and ask them to stand up. The bag was designed by Susan Care. The Macintosh font that's scrolling across the screen was designed by Steve Kapps. The starry night and skywriting was Bruce Horn. Mac Paint. Mac Write. ALICE. Down to the calculator. And then I'm gonna the voice demo that the voice demo that didn't work was designed by Andy Hertzfeld.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve JobsVoicing an objection would've been a step in the right direction.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve JobsWhat the hell cam a one-month-old do that's so bad his parents give him back?
John SculleyNothing. There's nothing a one-month-old can do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve JobsIf you're here about your legacy, you need to form a line behind Wozniak.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Jobs[reading an article]"The only thing Apple's providing now is leadership in colors."
[Steve stops himself and sees the looks coming from both Chrisann and Joanna]
Steve Jobs[beat; to Lisa]That, actually -- do you know what a coincidence is, Lisa? Like if you met someone, if you found a new friend and her name was Lisa too, that would be a coincidence. Lisa stands for "Local Integrated System Architecture." L-I-S-A. It's a coincidence.