Rudderless
Poster of Rudderless
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rudderless

Rudderless

Rudderless 18+
Synopsis

A grieving father in a downward spiral stumbles across a box of his recently deceased son's demo tapes and lyrics. Shocked by the discovery of this unknown talent, he forms a band in the hope of finding some catharsis.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 17 October 2014
World premiere 24 January 2014
Release date
24 January 2014 Russia 16+
11 April 2015 Australia
1 January 2015 Brazil
21 February 2015 Ireland
24 January 2014 Kazakhstan
7 May 2015 Portugal
9 July 2015 South Korea
24 January 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $546,149
Production Unified Pictures, Tee Rob Pictures, Amberdale Productions
Also known as
Rudderless, Bez kormila, Ao Som da Vida, Bez kompasu, Dümensiz, Força Para Viver, Horis pyxida, Pod prad, Sans gouvernail, Sodródva, Sống Lại, Sonhos à Deriva, Ti lascio la mia canzone, Tüürita, Χωρίς πυξίδα, Без посока, Некерований, Неуправляемый, 君が生きた証
Director
William H. Macy
William H. Macy
Cast
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung
Anton Yelchin
Anton Yelchin
Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne
Kate Micucci
Kate Micucci
Similar films for Rudderless
Our Friend 7.2
Our Friend (2019)
Lean on Pete 7.2
Lean on Pete (2017)
Sing Street 7.5
Sing Street (2016)
The Road Within 7.1
The Road Within (2014)
Begin Again 7.4
Begin Again (2013)
The Magic of Belle Isle 7.8
The Magic of Belle Isle (2012)
The Music Never Stopped 7.5
The Music Never Stopped (2011)
Solitary Man 6.6
Solitary Man (2009)
Garage 7.1
Garage (2007)
Charlie Bartlett 7.1
Charlie Bartlett (2007)
Once 7.3
Once (2006)
The Layover 4.8
The Layover (2017)

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Quentin I've heard the doughnuts in here are better than sex.
Sam You're doing it wrong, then.
