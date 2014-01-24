A grieving father in a downward spiral stumbles across a box of his recently deceased son's demo tapes and lyrics. Shocked by the discovery of this unknown talent, he forms a band in the hope of finding some catharsis.
ProductionUnified Pictures, Tee Rob Pictures, Amberdale Productions
Also known as
Rudderless, Bez kormila, Ao Som da Vida, Bez kompasu, Dümensiz, Força Para Viver, Horis pyxida, Pod prad, Sans gouvernail, Sodródva, Sống Lại, Sonhos à Deriva, Ti lascio la mia canzone, Tüürita, Χωρίς πυξίδα, Без посока, Некерований, Неуправляемый, 君が生きた証