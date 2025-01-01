Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Huntsman: Winter's War The Huntsman: Winter's War Movie Quotes

The Huntsman: Winter's War Movie Quotes

Sara We blind ourselves to the truth because we are weak, because we hope. But there's no hope for love. Love ends in betrayal. Aye and always.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sara Dead? Is that what you told everyone? You poor heartbroken widower. That story must have wet the eyes of many a young lass. Maybe more than their eyes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ravenna Are you ready huntsman?
The Huntsman Aye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ravenna Why bother? You always win.
Queen Freya You let me win.
Ravenna You are my weakness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Huntsman Whoever gets in there will be unstoppable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ravenna That's why I'm stronger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Queen Freya Love is a lie. It is a trick played by the cruel on the foolish and the weak.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Narrator The lands of the North were free and Snow White's kingdom was safe from harm. And so, some fairy tales do come true. But none ever truly end.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Narrator What does the mirror show you? What do you see? An oft told tale. That of Snow White, how she vanquished the evil Queen Ravenna and took her rightful place on the throne. But there is another story, one you have not yet seen. One that comes long before "happily ever after."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Freya did not believe her sister, for love blinds even the clearest eye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Queen Freya Love conquers all. So I have heard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gryff Head injury, number eight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ravenna Learn from loss, Freya, and your day will come.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Queen Freya In my kingdom there is but one law. Do not love!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more