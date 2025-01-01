Queen FreyaLove is a lie. It is a trick played by the cruel on the foolish and the weak.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
NarratorThe lands of the North were free and Snow White's kingdom was safe from harm. And so, some fairy tales do come true. But none ever truly end.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
NarratorWhat does the mirror show you? What do you see? An oft told tale. That of Snow White, how she vanquished the evil Queen Ravenna and took her rightful place on the throne. But there is another story, one you have not yet seen. One that comes long before "happily ever after."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
NarratorFreya did not believe her sister, for love blinds even the clearest eye.