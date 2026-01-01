Menu
The Salt of the Earth Awards

Awards and nominations of The Salt of the Earth 2014

Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Documentary Feature
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2014 Cannes Film Festival 2014
Un Certain Regard - Special Jury Prize
Winner
François Chalais Award - Special Mention
Winner
François Chalais Award - Special Mention
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
