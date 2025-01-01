Menu
Kinoafisha Films Love, Rosie Love, Rosie Movie Quotes

Dick [Rosie sees the doctor for the stuck condom in her vagina] Hi, I'm Dick.
Rosie Dunne Of course you are.
Rosie Dunne But if I go to Boston, Mum will never speak to me again.
Dennis Dunne Well, if you don't go, I won't. The choice is yours.
Manager [the manager comes and reminds him that he is being late] Dennis!
Dennis Dunne And do me a favor: come back and take that prick's job.
Rosie Dunne [Rosie hears Alex and Bethany having sex] Oh my God! Is... is that...
Clare Bethany,
Rosie Dunne So, when you said he was...
Clare ... tied up...
Rosie Dunne ... you actually meant...
Clare ... tied up.
Rosie Dunne Um, I should go.
Clare Any second now.
Bethany [Clare mocking her] Oh, Alex, where did you learn to do that?
[Rosie pukes in Bethany's handbag]
Alex Stewart How do I go about seducing a woman who is apparently out of my league?
Rosie Dunne Is that a serious question?
Alex Stewart Yeah, absolutely.
Rosie Dunne Mmm, well, you're at a disadvantage being a, you know,
[whispers]
Rosie Dunne virgin.
Rosie Dunne You're lucky she didn't trip over your tongue dragging halfway across the ground.
Greg [Greg closes the car door]
[to Alex]
Greg See ya.
Alex Stewart [after Greg left with Rosie]
[thinking to himself about Greg and giggles]
Alex Stewart Wanker!
Ruby [to Rosie] It is so great having you as a friend. I mean, every time something goes wrong in my life, all I've got to do is look at yours and it puts everything into perspective.
Rosie Dunne What do you think? Boobs au naturel or pushed up? In? Or out?
Alex Stewart [surprised] Well, uh, I mean, it depends. Is it
[stammers]
Alex Stewart for dancing, or is it, um... Hmm...
Rosie Dunne Who knows?
[Last lines]
Alex Stewart Rosie Dunne, can I take you to the dance?
Rosie Dunne Better late than never.
[Alex is checking into the hotel]
Rosie Dunne Any baggage?
Alex Stewart No. I left it behind.
Alex Stewart OK, and what what happened to the sex?
Rosie Dunne This is about the sex!
Alex Stewart God, you're so fucked up!
Rosie Dunne Mmm, you have no idea. Huh.
Dennis Dunne I've been winging it with you for 18 years, pretending I was the one in charge. You're amazing, Rosie. There is nothing you can't do, if you put your mind to it.
[at the airport]
Ruby [arrives and sees Katie and Toby are travelling too] What's this, a school outing?
Rosie Dunne I couldn't leave her behind and wherever Katie goes, Toby goes.
Ruby [to Katie and Toby] Oh, are you two an item now?
Katie (12 yrs) [unisone with Toby] No way! We are friends,.
Toby (12 yrs) [unisone with Katie] No way! We are friends.
Ruby [rolling her eyes] God give us strength.
Alex Stewart Can I be godfather?
Rosie Dunne If I'd told him, he'd never have left and his whole life would have been ruined too. I mean, what's the point?
Ruby How noble. I'd have forced the bastard to stay.
Rosie Dunne Oh, no, no. He's not the dad. That's just some other loser.
Ruby You are turning out to be a lot more interesting than you look.
Rosie Dunne Did you ever want more, Dad?
Dennis Dunne Do you know what your Gran's favourite phrase was? "Not for the likes of us." When you told us of your plan it was the first thing that popped into my head. I could hear her voice in the room saying it. I don't want that voice in your head, ever.
Rosie Dunne And I don't just mean average nice, I mean Father Christmas/Easter Bunny/Tom Hanks-all-rolled-into-one nice.
Rosie Dunne [voice over] In battle to preserve sanity, I must remember following rules. Number one, never breastfeed in a public place. Two, never bounce Katie on knee after feeding. Three, try not to cry when she cries. And four, the most important of all, never assume trouble isn't around the next corner.
Sally [screaming] Oh! Why can't you just say fudge?
Katie (12 yrs) I'll just tell him to forget the whole thing.
Alex Stewart Katie, that would be a big mistake. Look, if you reject him now, he's gonna make it his life's mission to go out there and meet the most perfect, beautiful girl in the world just to try and get over you. And end up marrying this other woman and spending the rest of his life with her. And you know, he'll tell himself that she's perfect. He really must be happy. But she won't be you, you know?
Rosie Dunne They have food in America, Mum, and I'm guessing washing machines.
Rosie Dunne I think not telling you was a way to keep the dream alive, you know? So there was at least someone out there who still saw me as Rosie. And not this strange new person I've become.
