Dennis DunneDo you know what your Gran's favourite phrase was? "Not for the likes of us." When you told us of your plan it was the first thing that popped into my head. I could hear her voice in the room saying it. I don't want that voice in your head, ever.
Rosie DunneAnd I don't just mean average nice, I mean Father Christmas/Easter Bunny/Tom Hanks-all-rolled-into-one nice.
Rosie Dunne[voice over]In battle to preserve sanity, I must remember following rules. Number one, never breastfeed in a public place. Two, never bounce Katie on knee after feeding. Three, try not to cry when she cries. And four, the most important of all, never assume trouble isn't around the next corner.
Katie (12 yrs)I'll just tell him to forget the whole thing.
Alex StewartKatie, that would be a big mistake. Look, if you reject him now, he's gonna make it his life's mission to go out there and meet the most perfect, beautiful girl in the world just to try and get over you. And end up marrying this other woman and spending the rest of his life with her. And you know, he'll tell himself that she's perfect. He really must be happy. But she won't be you, you know?
Rosie DunneThey have food in America, Mum, and I'm guessing washing machines.
Rosie DunneI think not telling you was a way to keep the dream alive, you know? So there was at least someone out there who still saw me as Rosie. And not this strange new person I've become.