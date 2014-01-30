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Poster of Kanikuly v Tailande
Kinoafisha Films Kanikuly v Tailande

Kanikuly v Tailande

, 2014
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Kanikuly v Tailande

Cast

Andrey Chirkov
Andrey Petushinov
Olga Moreva-Koshkareva
Ravilya Miftahova
Mihail Smolin
Vladimir Petushkeev
Vitaliy Hanhalaev
Sergey Pomazan
Director Yuri Botoyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 30 January 2014
Release date
30 January 2014 Russia 16+
30 January 2014 Kazakhstan
30 January 2014 Ukraine

Film rating

0.0
Rate 3 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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