Kinoafisha Films Tom at the Farm Tom at the Farm Awards

Awards and nominations of Tom at the Farm 2013

Venice Film Festival 2013 Venice Film Festival 2013
Competition
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
 Queer Lion
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013
Best North American Independent Film
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2013 Toronto International Film Festival 2013
Best Canadian Feature Film
Nominee
