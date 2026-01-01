The Abominable Snowman, El monstruo del Himalaya, El abominable hombre de las nieves, The Abominable Snowman of the Himalayas, Yeti, der Schneemensch, Abominabilul om al zăpezii, Adambarfi-ye NefratAngiz, Das Geheimnis des Himalaya, Den avskyelige snemann, Förtelmes havasi ember, Il mostruoso uomo delle nevi, Le redoutable homme des neiges, Le redoutable homme des neiges de l'Himalaya, Lumemees, Lumihirviö, O Abominável Homem da Neve, O Abominável Homem das Neves, O hionanthropos ton imalaion, O Monstro do Himalaia, Odrażający człowiek śniegu, Sneeuwmannen van de Himalaya, Snömannen, Snömonstret, The Snow Creature, Ο χιονάνθρωπος των Ιμαλαΐων, Снежный человек, 恐怖の雪男, Odrazajacy czlowiek sniegu
Film rating
6.4
Rate14 votes
6.4IMDb
Quotes
Dr. John RollasonThis creature may have an affinity for man, something in common with ourselves. Let's remember that before we start shooting.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.