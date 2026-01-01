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Poster of The Abominable Snowman
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Abominable Snowman
6.4

The Abominable Snowman

, 1957
The Abominable Snowman
Great Britain / Adventure, Horror / 18+
Poster of The Abominable Snowman
6.4

Cast

Forrest Tucker
Tom Friend
Peter Cushing
Dr. Rollason
Maureen Connell
Helen Rollason
Richard Wattis
Peter Fox
Michael Brill
McNee
Robert Brown
Ed. Shelley
Wolfe Morris
Kusang
Arnold Marlé
Lhama
Anthony Chinn
Majordomo
Jack Easton
Yeti
Director Val Guest
Writer Nigel Kneale
Composer Humphrey Searle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 26 August 1957
Release date
26 August 1957 Great Britain
1 October 1957 USA
Production Clarion Films, Hammer Films
Also known as
The Abominable Snowman, El monstruo del Himalaya, El abominable hombre de las nieves, The Abominable Snowman of the Himalayas, Yeti, der Schneemensch, Abominabilul om al zăpezii, Adambarfi-ye NefratAngiz, Das Geheimnis des Himalaya, Den avskyelige snemann, Förtelmes havasi ember, Il mostruoso uomo delle nevi, Le redoutable homme des neiges, Le redoutable homme des neiges de l'Himalaya, Lumemees, Lumihirviö, O Abominável Homem da Neve, O Abominável Homem das Neves, O hionanthropos ton imalaion, O Monstro do Himalaia, Odrażający człowiek śniegu, Sneeuwmannen van de Himalaya, Snömannen, Snömonstret, The Snow Creature, Ο χιονάνθρωπος των Ιμαλαΐων, Снежный человек, 恐怖の雪男, Odrazajacy czlowiek sniegu

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb

Quotes

Dr. John Rollason This creature may have an affinity for man, something in common with ourselves. Let's remember that before we start shooting.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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