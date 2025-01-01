Rick CarverDon't be soft. Do you think America give a flying rats ass about you or me? America doesn't bail out the losers. America was built by bailing out winners. By rigging a nation of the winners, for the winners, by the winners.
Rick CarverOnly one in a hundred's gonna get on that ark, son. Every other pour soul's gonna drown.
Rick CarverWho in their right mind wouldn't rather want to put someone IN a home, than drag 'em out of it? Up until three years ago I was a regular ol' real estate agent, putting people in homes, speculating on property, that was my job. Now in 2006,
Rick Carverborrowed 30,000 to put an enclosed patio on their home that they had somehow lived without for 25 years;... why don't you ask the bank what the hell they were thinking in giving these people an adjustable rate mortgage and then you can go ask the government why they lifted every regulation and just sat there like a retarded stepchild? You, Tanner, banks, Nash, every other homeowner and investor from here to China turned my life into evictions! I'm not an aristocrat; I wasn't born into this: my daddy was a roofer, ok? I grew up on construction sites watching him bust his ass until he fell off a townhouse one day: A lifetime of insurance payments and they dumped him before he could buy a wheelchair! But only after they got him hooked on painkillers. Now dyu think I'm going to let that happen to me? You think that America 2010 gives a flying rat's ass about Carver