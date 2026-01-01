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Matt Angel
Matt Angel Matt Angel
Kinoafisha Persons Matt Angel

Matt Angel

Matt Angel

Date of Birth
23 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Dave 7.9
Dave (2020)
Grimm 7.7
Grimm (2011)
Necessary Roughness 6.9
Necessary Roughness (2011)

Filmography

The Wrath of Becky 6.8
The Wrath of Becky The Wrath of Becky
Action, Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
All about sex 4.8
All about sex All about sex
Comedy 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Hypnotic 5.4
Hypnotic Hypnotic
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
Dave 7.9
Dave
Comedy, Music 2020, USA
The Open House 3.3
The Open House The Open House
Horror 2018, USA
Mischief Night 4.7
Mischief Night Mischief Night
Horror 2012, USA
Necessary Roughness 6.9
Necessary Roughness
Drama, Comedy 2011, USA
Grimm 7.7
Grimm
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2011, USA
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