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About
Filmography
Matt Angel
Matt Angel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Angel
Matt Angel
Matt Angel
Date of Birth
23 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.9
Dave
(2020)
7.7
Grimm
(2011)
6.9
Necessary Roughness
(2011)
Filmography
6.8
The Wrath of Becky
The Wrath of Becky
Action, Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
All about sex
All about sex
Comedy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Hypnotic
Hypnotic
Horror, Thriller
2021, USA
7.9
Dave
Comedy, Music
2020, USA
3.3
The Open House
The Open House
Horror
2018, USA
4.7
Mischief Night
Mischief Night
Horror
2012, USA
6.9
Necessary Roughness
Drama, Comedy
2011, USA
7.7
Grimm
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2011, USA
Show more
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