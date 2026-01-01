Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Ben-Hur
Ben-Hur Awards
Awards and nominations of Ben-Hur 1959
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1960
Best Film from any Source
Winner
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree