 /**/ ?>
Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Compulsion Compulsion Movie Quotes

Compulsion Movie Quotes

Amy Food is an art, people. And true artists fight back through all the pain and indifference. They never give up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy You know what they say about fast food, it's like pornography: Not much of a substitute for the real thing, but ready and available when you need it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy All I've ever wanted is sparkling silverware, beautiful crystal, and someone to love. Because to love and be loved is the greatest gift. Cooking is supposed to make you feel something. And if it makes you feel loved, then that's the most important thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Akiko, the Flying Monkey
Akiko, the Flying Monkey
2024, Germany, Family
North Star
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more