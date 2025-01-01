AmyFood is an art, people. And true artists fight back through all the pain and indifference. They never give up.
AmyYou know what they say about fast food, it's like pornography: Not much of a substitute for the real thing, but ready and available when you need it.
AmyAll I've ever wanted is sparkling silverware, beautiful crystal, and someone to love. Because to love and be loved is the greatest gift. Cooking is supposed to make you feel something. And if it makes you feel loved, then that's the most important thing.