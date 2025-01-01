Dominic Toretto[remembering the time he had with Brian]I used to say I live my life a quarter mile at a time and I think that's why we were brothers - because you did too. No matter where you are, whether it's a quarter mile away or half way across the world, you'll always be with me. And you'll always be my brother.
MiaAnd she's going to need her father so you have to finish what you're doing and you have to come home to her. You have to come home to us. I'm sorry I didn't tell you before, I was scared you would be disappointed with domestic life.
Brian O'ConnerYou know the best decision I ever made was stepping into the store and buying that first sandwich.
KaraThank God you showed up. These parties bore me to death.
Deckard Shaw[first lines, speaking to comatose Owen Shaw]They say if you want to glimpse the future, just look behind you. I used to think that was bollocks. And now I realise you can't outrun the past. When we were kids, you started fights with the toughest bastards in the yard, and I was the one that to step in and finish them. Rest now, little brother, want to settle you one last score.
[speaking to a doctor and a nurse]
Deckard ShawTake care of my brother. Anything happens to him, I'll come back looking for you!
Dominic TorettoThey say the open rode helps you think about where you've been where your going
Deckard ShawThey say if you want to glimpse the future, just look behind you. I used to think that was bollocks. Now I realize... you can't outrun the past. When we were kids, you'd start fights with the toughest bastards in the yard. But I was the one who had to step in and finish them. You'd steal from the corner shop, but it was me who'd brave the old man's belt. I'd hope you'd outgrown it, that playing the gangster made you harder, smarter, better. But deep down, I guess I always knew you'd end up like this, despite everything I did teach you. Still, you're my flesh and blood. So you remain my cross to bear. Rest now, little brother, while I settle you one last score.
HobbsI do know you, Dom, which is why now I give you the brother to brother answer. You do whatever it is you gotta do. When you find that sumbitch, just do me one favor.
Roman[about the prince's party]They're telling me they party here like this every day. I might have to move out here. I think I'm gonna start a new culture, It's called Blarab, you know, like black Arab.