Furious 7 Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Dominic Toretto [remembering the time he had with Brian] I used to say I live my life a quarter mile at a time and I think that's why we were brothers - because you did too. No matter where you are, whether it's a quarter mile away or half way across the world, you'll always be with me. And you'll always be my brother.
🧡
👏 1
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dominic Toretto I don't have friends, I got family.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brian O'Conner [to Dominic Toretto] Thought you could leave without saying goodbye?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dominic Toretto One last ride.
🧡 1
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Letty Why didn't you tell me we were married?
Dominic Toretto You can't tell someone they love you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brian O'Conner [Etihad towers scene] Cars can't fly, Dom, cars can't fly!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dominic Toretto How 'bout you tell us where that device is?
Ramsey I mailed it to a friend. In Abu Dhabi.
Brian O'Conner That was pretty easy. That other team wanted to torture you for that information.
Ramsey I didn't trust them. I trust you.
Letty [Letty scoffs] Now why would you trust us? You barely know us.
Ramsey I know enough.
[looks at Brian]
Ramsey Tech guy, offended by the hacker remark, naturally.
[looks at Tej]
Ramsey Tech guy, offended by the hacker remark, naturally.
[looks at Dom and Letty]
Ramsey Alpha. Ms. Alpha.
[looks at Roman]
Ramsey Joker.
Roman Wrong.
[stands up and smiles]
Roman Double alpha. Man-candy. You know what I'm saying?
Tej [everyone laughs] Man, sit your candy ass down.
Roman [Roman stops smiling and sits down] The disrespect is real around here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Letty Did you bring the cavalry?
Hobbs Woman, I am the cavalry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dominic Toretto This time it ain't just about being fast.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dom and Brian enter the Jordanian Prince's private vault and see the W Motors Lykan HyperSport]
Brian O'Conner Do you realize what this is? Lykan HyperSport. $3.4 million, 0-60 in less than 3 seconds. There's seven of these in the world and this guy keeps it locked up in a vault.
Dominic Toretto Nothing's sadder than locking a beast in a cage.
Brian O'Conner And now I really wanna punch him in the face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deckard Shaw [on phone to Dominic Toretto while in Tokyo] Dominic Toretto. You don't know me, but you're about to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Letty Would you believe I knocked him out with my charm?
Kara You're not that charming, bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dominic Toretto The thing about street fights... the street always wins.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roman [at Han's funeral] Promise me something, Brian. I don't wanna go to any more funerals.
Brian O'Conner Only one more.
[spots Deckard Shaw's car driving by]
Brian O'Conner His.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deckard Shaw The enemy of my enemy is my friend.
Dominic Toretto I don't have friends. I've got family.
Deckard Shaw Well, I've got lots of friends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roman I'm back, bitches!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Safar You drove a car through 2 buildings.
Brian O'Conner Actually, I think it was 3.
Safar Oh, I'm sorry. 2 buildings, insult. 3 buildings, honor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mia [Picks up phone] Brian, are you okay?
Brian O'Conner Mia, listen to me. Something's about to go down. And if you don't hear from me in 24 hours, I need you to take Jack and move on. You understand? You understand what I'm saying?
Mia Look, I can't do that Brian. I can't. We're going to have another baby. It's a little girl.
Brian O'Conner [laughs of happiness]
Mia And she's going to need her father so you have to finish what you're doing and you have to come home to her. You have to come home to us. I'm sorry I didn't tell you before, I was scared you would be disappointed with domestic life.
Brian O'Conner You know the best decision I ever made was stepping into the store and buying that first sandwich.
Mia [laughs] It was such a bad sandwich.
Brian O'Conner [laughs] I know I had a lot of them.
[sighs]
Brian O'Conner I love you Mia.
Mia Don't do that.
Brian O'Conner Why?
Mia The way you said it. It's like goodbye, say something else.
Brian O'Conner Okay, kiss Jack for me.
Mia I will.
[Hangs up phone]
Mia I love you Brian.
Brian O'Conner [Hangs up phone] I love you Mia.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Hobbs walks toward his office when he notices Shaw accessing his computer. He clears his throat to get Shaw's attention]
Hobbs You sure as hell ain't the I.T. guy.
Deckard Shaw One second...
Hobbs You just earned yourself a dance with the devil, boy. You're under arrest.
Deckard Shaw Like I said: I'm here for the team that crippled my brother.
Hobbs There was no damn team. It was just one man... and he's standing right in front of you.
[Shaw removes his USB flash drive]
Deckard Shaw The lady was right. You're a terrible liar.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roman [after Tej parachutes his car from the plane] I hate you, Tej!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Letty [after landing on the road after jumping out of the plane] Touchdown, baby!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Toretto gets out of his car, pointing a shotgun at Shaw]
Dominic Toretto You thought this was gonna be a street fight?
[Points shotgun upwards and fires before putting it away]
Dominic Toretto You're goddamn right it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Letty What are we here for?
Dominic Toretto That.
[Points at the Race Wars event straight ahead]
Dominic Toretto Race Wars.
Letty We used to come here?
Dominic Toretto Come here? We invented it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[At the CIA Deep Detention Facility, Hobbs and his men escort Shaw through a corridor with guns on the wall pointing at Shaw]
Deckard Shaw You sure you brought enough backup?
Hobbs They're not for me. They're protection for you from me killing your ass.
[Hobbs then brings Shaw to his cell]
Deckard Shaw You do know this won't hold me.
Hobbs After you dig through 38 feet of concrete and steel, my fist and a body bag will be waiting for you on the other side. Until then, you better start digging.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deckard Shaw You never should have messed with a man's family.
Dominic Toretto I told your brother the same thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brian O'Conner [to Dominic Toretto] Hey, thought you could leave without saying goodbye?
Dominic Toretto I used to say I lived my life a quarter mile at a time, and I think that's why we were brothers - because you did too.
Brian O'Conner [from The Fast and the Furious]
[to Dom]
Brian O'Conner This is your car.
Dominic Toretto [from The Fast and the Furious]
[to Brian]
Dominic Toretto My car?
Hobbs [from Fast & Furious 6] It's official. You're all free.
Dominic Toretto [from Fast Five]
[to Brian]
Dominic Toretto Home sweet home.
Tej [from 2 Fast 2 Furious]
[to Brian]
Tej What's happenin', dude?
Brian O'Conner [from 2 Fast 2 Furious]
[to Tej]
Brian O'Conner Thanks for the invite.
Mia [from The Fast and the Furious]
[to Brian]
Mia Want to go for a drive?
Dominic Toretto No matter where you are, whether it's a quarter mile away or half way across the world.
[from Fast Five]
Dominic Toretto The most important thing in life will always be the people in this room, right here, right now. Salute mi familia. You'll always be with me. And you'll always be my brother.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sean Boswell If you get the guy who did this to Han, what are you going to do?
Dominic Toretto [Holding his necklace] Words ain't even been invented yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hobbs Daddy's gotta go to work.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kara Thank God you showed up. These parties bore me to death.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deckard Shaw [first lines, speaking to comatose Owen Shaw] They say if you want to glimpse the future, just look behind you. I used to think that was bollocks. And now I realise you can't outrun the past. When we were kids, you started fights with the toughest bastards in the yard, and I was the one that to step in and finish them. Rest now, little brother, want to settle you one last score.
[speaking to a doctor and a nurse]
Deckard Shaw Take care of my brother. Anything happens to him, I'll come back looking for you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Letty I remember everything.
Dominic Toretto About time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hobbs You just earned yourself a dance with the devil, boy. You're Under Arrest!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Toretto walks in front of Hobbs' hospital bed]
Dominic Toretto You risk life and limb to save the free world, and what does it give you? Jell-o and a bad '70s TV show.
[Hobbs is seen watching a rerun of The Incredible Hulk]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roman [after Tej ejects his car out of the plane] I hate you, Tej!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mia Hey. You okay?
Brian O'Conner Yeah. This guy's just, relentless.
Mia That's why Dom needs you. You two need to find this guy and you need to stop him before he does any more damage to our family.
Brian O'Conner I just... I've screwed up so many things. I couldn't live with myself if I screwed this up, too.
Mia You won't. I believe in you. I believe in us. That's all that matters. I love you, Brian.
[kisses Brian]
Brian O'Conner Love you, baby.
Mia Just promise me. After this, we're done. No more jobs, no more enemies. Come back to us.
Brian O
Mia I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ramsey Life is binary: zero and ones. Only two things keep a group like this together; fear or loyalty - and I don't see a drop of fear amongst you guys.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roman [an armed UAV is in pursuit of the car in which are Tej, Roman and Ramsey] First a tank, then a plane, now we got a spaceship?
Tej That's not a spaceship, that's a drone.
Roman Oh, it's a drone? Now you're gonna be articulate and break it down like you already know what the hell is going on?
Tej Shut your ass and drive the car!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dominic Toretto Time to unleash the beast!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roman First a tank, then a plane... Now we got a spaceship?
Tej That's not a spaceship, that's a drone!
Roman Oh it's a drone? Now you gonna break it down and be articulate... like you already know what the hell is going on?
Tej Shut your ass up and drive the car!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Deckard Shaw puts a grenade into a security guard's hands]
Deckard Shaw Hold this.
[He shoves the man down and walks away as the grenade explodes]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tej First Han. Now Hobbs of all people laid up in a hospital.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brian O'Conner [observes Deckard Shaw eating] I hope you're enjoying your last meal.
Deckard Shaw This is it? This is all you want? A dozen men?
Sheppard I think you'll find it's more than enough.
Dominic Toretto [approaches Shaw] I'm ready to meet my maker. Are you?
Deckard Shaw What were you expecting, Toretto? Catch me off guard? Me standing here, waving a white flag? Have you ever heard the saying: "The enemy of my enemy... is my friend"?
Dominic Toretto I don't have friends. I got family.
Deckard Shaw Well, I got a lot of friends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samantha Hobbs Dominic Toretto, right? My dad said he kicked your ass once.
Hobbs Young lady, watch your mouth.
Dominic Toretto Your dad's on heavy pain meds. I can understand if his history is a little hazy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Letty Come on Dom so where are you taking me?
Dominic Toretto They say the open rode helps you think about where you've been where your going
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deckard Shaw They say if you want to glimpse the future, just look behind you. I used to think that was bollocks. Now I realize... you can't outrun the past. When we were kids, you'd start fights with the toughest bastards in the yard. But I was the one who had to step in and finish them. You'd steal from the corner shop, but it was me who'd brave the old man's belt. I'd hope you'd outgrown it, that playing the gangster made you harder, smarter, better. But deep down, I guess I always knew you'd end up like this, despite everything I did teach you. Still, you're my flesh and blood. So you remain my cross to bear. Rest now, little brother, while I settle you one last score.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hobbs I do know you, Dom, which is why now I give you the brother to brother answer. You do whatever it is you gotta do. When you find that sumbitch, just do me one favor.
Dominic Toretto What's that?
Hobbs Don't miss.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[before putting the grenades on the helicopter's landing skid as Dominic sends his car up in the air]
Dominic Toretto Don't miss.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roman [about the prince's party] They're telling me they party here like this every day. I might have to move out here. I think I'm gonna start a new culture, It's called Blarab, you know, like black Arab.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Letty Did you bring the cavalry
Hobbs Woman... I AM the cavalry
Letty Of course you are
Ramsey Who is that
Letty That's Hobbs
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dominic Toretto [At Han's funeral, standing before his coffin] They say to live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die, but he put you in this grave, so now I'll do the same to him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dominic Toretto A war is coming to us whether we like it or not. If a war is coming, we're gonna face it on the streets we know best.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tej I think I may actually have a plan for that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tej It's gonna be a 350-megahertz CAT 5 cable. They probably got a couple dozen back there, but this will be the bonded pair with the plenum coat.
Letty English, Tej.
Tej It'll be the orange wire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Merc Tech We lost the God's Eye.
Jakande WHAT! SHIT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
