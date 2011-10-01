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Poster of The Fifth Heaven
6.5
The Fifth Heaven - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Fifth Heaven
6.5

The Fifth Heaven

, 2011
Ba-rakia ha-hamishi / The fifth heaven
Israel / Drama, History / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Fifth Heaven
6.5
The Fifth Heaven - Trailer
The Fifth Heaven  Trailer

Synopsis

Maya, a beautiful, 13, arrives to an orphanage towards the end of World War II. She discovers who her true father is and has a forbidden relationships with an orphanage worker.

Cast

Guy Adler
Yosef ('Duce')
Aki Avni
Sanya Wolfson
Yehezkel Lazarov
Dov Markovsky
Tamar Shem Or
Shoshana
Esti Zakhem
Pani Pola
Amit Moshkovitz
Maya Hermoni
Alena Yiv
Alena Yiv
Frida Overbuch
Rotem Zissman-Cohen
Berta
Roi Miller
Jimmy
Alon Pdut
Kachka Hermoni
Director Dina Zvi-Riklis
Writer Rahel Eithan, Alma Ganihar, Dina Zvi-Riklis
Composer Josef Bardanashvili
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 1 October 2011
Release date
20 October 2011 Israel
1 October 2011 USA
Production Rabinovich Film Fund Cinema Project, United King Films, Yif'at Prestelnik Films
Also known as
Ba-rakia ha-hamishi, The Fifth Heaven, Al cincilea cer, BaRakia HaHamishi, O Quinto Céu

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Fifth Heaven - Trailer
The Fifth Heaven Trailer
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