Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.5
Kinoafisha
Films
The Fifth Heaven
6.5
The Fifth Heaven
, 2011
Ba-rakia ha-hamishi / The fifth heaven
Israel / Drama, History / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Goofs
6.5
The Fifth Heaven
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Maya, a beautiful, 13, arrives to an orphanage towards the end of World War II. She discovers who her true father is and has a forbidden relationships with an orphanage worker.
Expand
Cast
Guy Adler
Yosef ('Duce')
Aki Avni
Sanya Wolfson
Yehezkel Lazarov
Dov Markovsky
Tamar Shem Or
Shoshana
Esti Zakhem
Pani Pola
Amit Moshkovitz
Maya Hermoni
Alena Yiv
Frida Overbuch
Rotem Zissman-Cohen
Berta
Roi Miller
Jimmy
Alon Pdut
Kachka Hermoni
Director
Dina Zvi-Riklis
Writer
Rahel Eithan
,
Alma Ganihar
,
Dina Zvi-Riklis
Composer
Josef Bardanashvili
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Israel
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
1 October 2011
Release date
20 October 2011
Israel
1 October 2011
USA
Production
Rabinovich Film Fund Cinema Project, United King Films, Yif'at Prestelnik Films
Also known as
Ba-rakia ha-hamishi, The Fifth Heaven, Al cincilea cer, BaRakia HaHamishi, O Quinto Céu
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
15
votes
6.6
IMDb
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Fifth Heaven
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree