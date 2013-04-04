Menu
Publication date: 4 April 2013
The Fifth Heaven – Maya, a beautiful, 13, arrives to an orphanage towards the end of World War II. She discovers who her true father is and has a forbidden relationships with an orphanage worker.
6.4 The Fifth Heaven
The Fifth Heaven Drama, History, 2011, Israel
