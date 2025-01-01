Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Adore
Adore Movie Quotes
Adore Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Lil
It was just important for us to know it hadn't gone away. That it was still alive. Christ, I felt like I would suffocate if I didn't have it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lil
Doctors say you'll live.
Ian
[scoffs]
Do they have any good news?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roz
Hi! Where have you been?
Tom
At Lil's. Doing to her what Ian's been doing to you.
[Roz slaps him hard]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roz
Where are you going?
Ian
To your room.
[Ian leaves]
Lil
Ian!
[Lil looks slyly towards Tom]
Tom
[to Lil]
See you at yours.
[closeup to Lil with lustful expressions]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roz
Well, I hope you're pleased with yourself.
Ian
I just told the truth, that's all.
Roz
That's all? And you think that's somethings to be proud of?
Ian
Somebody had to.
Roz
No, nobody had to, unless they wanted to cause as much damage as possible, Ian.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Ian
[having swum to the raft]
Good morning.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ian
[about the children]
You get them over excited.
Roz
No, we spoil them is what we do. That's what grandmothers are supposed to do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lil
You are the only one who hasn't behaved badly.
Roz
Then it probably *is* my fault.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lil
She's known him since he was a baby.
Tom
Then they've probably been thinking about it for quite a while... wouldn't you say?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Naomi Watts
Xavier Samuel
Robin Wright
James Frecheville
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Identification
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree