Kinoafisha Films Adore Adore Movie Quotes

Adore Movie Quotes

Lil It was just important for us to know it hadn't gone away. That it was still alive. Christ, I felt like I would suffocate if I didn't have it.
Lil Doctors say you'll live.
Ian [scoffs] Do they have any good news?
Roz Hi! Where have you been?
Tom At Lil's. Doing to her what Ian's been doing to you.
[Roz slaps him hard]
Roz Where are you going?
Ian To your room.
[Ian leaves]
Lil Ian!
[Lil looks slyly towards Tom]
Tom [to Lil] See you at yours.
[closeup to Lil with lustful expressions]
Roz Well, I hope you're pleased with yourself.
Ian I just told the truth, that's all.
Roz That's all? And you think that's somethings to be proud of?
Ian Somebody had to.
Roz No, nobody had to, unless they wanted to cause as much damage as possible, Ian.
[last lines]
Ian [having swum to the raft] Good morning.
Ian [about the children] You get them over excited.
Roz No, we spoil them is what we do. That's what grandmothers are supposed to do.
Lil You are the only one who hasn't behaved badly.
Roz Then it probably *is* my fault.
Lil She's known him since he was a baby.
Tom Then they've probably been thinking about it for quite a while... wouldn't you say?
