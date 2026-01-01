Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Right Stuff The Right Stuff Awards

Awards and nominations of The Right Stuff 1983

Academy Awards, USA 1984 Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
