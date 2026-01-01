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Coldplay: Live 2012
Coldplay: Live 2012
, 2012
Musical / 18+
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Coldplay: Live 2012
trailer
trailer
Cast
Chris Martin
Jonny Buckland
Guy Berryman
Will Champion
Director
Pol Dadgeyl
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2012
Film rating
0.0
Rate
6
votes
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Coldplay: Live 2012
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