Once Upon a Time in the West Movie Quotes

Once Upon a Time in the West Movie Quotes

Harmonica [facing three men] And Frank?
Snaky Frank sent us.
Harmonica Did you bring a horse for me?
Snaky Well... looks like we're...
[snickers]
Snaky ...looks like we're shy one horse.
Harmonica [shaking head] You brought two too many.
Wobbles You know you can trust me.
Frank Wobbles, how can you trust a man that wears both a belt and suspenders? Man can't even trust his own pants.
Cheyenne By the way, you know anything about a man going around playing the harmonica? He's somebody you'd remember. Instead of talking, he plays. And when he better play, he talks.
Cheyenne You know, Jill, you remind me of my mother. She was the biggest whore in Alameda and the finest woman that ever lived. Whoever my father was - for an hour or for a month - he must have been a happy man.
Morton Not bad. Congratulations. Tell me, was it necessary that you kill all of them? I only told you to scare them!
Frank People scare better when they're dyin'.
Harmonica The reward for this man is 5000 dollars, is that right?
Cheyenne Judas was content for 4970 dollars less.
Harmonica There were no dollars in them days.
Cheyenne But sons of bitches... yeah.
Cheyenne Listen, Harmonica, a town built around a railroad - mm mm mm mmm - you could make a fortune, huh? Hundreds of thousands of dollars. Hey, more than that. Thousands of thousands.
Harmonica They call them "millions."
Cheyenne "Millions." Hm.
Frank Morton once told me I could never be like him. Now I understand why. Wouldn't have bothered him, knowing you were around somewhere alive.
Harmonica So, you found out you're not a businessman after all.
Frank Just a man.
Harmonica An ancient race. Other Mortons'll be along, and they'll kill it off.
Frank The future don't matter to us. Nothing matters now - not the land, not the money, not the woman. I came here to see you, 'cause I know that now you'll tell me what you're after.
Harmonica Only at the point of dyin'.
Harmonica I saw three of these dusters a short time ago. They were waiting for a train. Inside the dusters, there were three men.
Cheyenne So?
Harmonica Inside the men, there were three bullets.
Cheyenne That's a crazy story, Harmonica, for two reasons: One, nobody around these parts got the guts to wear those dusters except Cheyenne's men. Two, Cheyenne's men don't get killed. That surprise you?
Harmonica Yeah. Well, you know music, and you can count - all the way up to two.
[Cheyenne spins the magazine of his revolver]
Cheyenne All the way up to six if I have to...
Cheyenne [gesturing to Harmonica's wound] ... and maybe faster than you.
Cheyenne Ma'am, it seems to me you ain't caught the idea.
Jill Of course I have. I'm here alone in the hands of a bandit who smelled money. If you want to, you can lay me over the table and amuse yourself, and even call in your men. Well, no woman ever died from that. When you're finished, all I'll need will be a tub of boiling water and I'll be exactly what I was before - with just another filthy memory!
Cheyenne [sighs] You make good coffee, at least?
Frank Keep your lovin' brother happy.
Harmonica Your friends have a high mortality rate, Frank. First three, then two.
Frank So, YOU'RE the one who makes appointments.
Harmonica And you're the one who doesn't keep 'em.
Cheyenne [to Jill] You know what? If I was you, I'd go down there and give those boys a drink. Can't imagine how happy it makes a man to see a woman like you, just to look at her. And if one of them should, uh, pat your behind, just make believe it's nothing. They earned it.
Harmonica Now I gotta go. Gonna be a beautiful town, Sweetwater.
Jill [with tears] I hope you'll come back someday.
Harmonica Someday.
Jill But... but they were his men.
Harmonica Yeah.
Jill And they tried to kill him.
Harmonica They must've found somebody who pays better.
Jill And YOU! You saved his life.
Harmonica I didn't let them kill him, and that's not the same thing.
[Frank sits at Morton's desk]
Morton How does it feel sitting behind that desk, Frank?
Frank It's almost like holding a gun... only much more powerful.
Cheyenne You don't understand, Jill. People like that have something inside... something to do with death.
[Frank and his gang are standing in front of Timmy McBain, after killing the other family members]
Frank's lieutenant What are we going to do with this one, Frank?
Frank Now that you've called me by name?
Harmonica [to Frank, spotting a gunman above a painted clock] Time sure flies. It's already past twelve.
Frank What do you want? Who are ya?
Harmonica Dave Jenkins.
Frank Dave Jenkins is dead a long time ago.
Harmonica Calder Benson.
Frank What's your name? Benson's dead, too.
Harmonica You ought to know, Frank, better than anyone. You killed 'em.
Frank Who are you?
Harmonica Jim Cooper, Chuck Youngblood.
Frank More dead men.
Harmonica They were all alive until they met you, Frank.
[last lines]
Cheyenne Hey, Harmonica, when they do you in, pray it's somebody who knows *where* to shoot. Go away. Go away. Go away, I don't want you to see me die.
Jill Hey, you're sort of a handsome man.
Cheyenne But I'm not the right man. And neither is he.
Jill Maybe not. But it doesn't matter.
Cheyenne They wanna hang me, the big black crows. Idiots. What the hell? I'll kill anything, but never a kid. Be like killin' a priest. Catholic priest, that is.
Cheyenne Yeah, go on. Play, Harmonica. Play, so you can't bullshit. Only watch those false notes.
Cheyenne You deserve better.
Jill The last man who told me that... is buried out there.
Morton You'll never succeed in becoming like me.
Frank Why?
Morton Because there are many things you'll never understand.
[Frank draws on Morton as he pulls out money from a drawer]
Morton This is one of 'em. You see, Frank, there are many kinds of weapons, and the only one that can stop that is this.
[Morton's train stops as Frank's men ride up to it]
Morton Now, shall we get back to our little problem?
Frank My weapons might look simple to you, Mr. Morton, but they can still shoot holes big enough for our little problems.
Harmonica When you hear a strange sound, drop to the ground.
Cheyenne's Lieutenant Cheyenne. We thought we'd never make it.
Cheyenne It's all right. You're right on time... to bury my escort.
Jill [stares at Harmonica from her window] Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Huh?
Jill What's he waiting for out there? What's he doing?
Cheyenne He's whittling on a piece of wood. I got a feeling, when he stops whittling, something's gonna happen.
Jill [carrying around Brett's photograph] You wake up one morning and say "World, I know you. From now on there are no more surprises," and then you happen to meet a man like this, who looked like a good man - clear eyes, strong hands - and he wants to marry you, which doesn't happen often, and he says he's rich, too, which doesn't hurt.
Cheyenne [pointing his gun at Morton] Hey, you. Wait a minute. Let's have a good look at you. Hey. Mr. Choo-Choo. It's easy to find you. Bastard! I don't have to kill you now. You leave a slime behind you like a snail. Two beautiful shiny rails.
Morton I got on board within sight of the Atlantic, and before my eyes close I want to see the blue of the Pacific outside that window.
Frank I know where you got on. I was there too remember? To remove small obstacles from the track you said. Well there were a few.
Cheyenne Hey, what in the hell are you standing around for?
Cheyenne's Lieutenant Well, gee, what are we supposed to do?
Cheyenne What are you supposed to do? Build a station! Idiots!
[tosses them pickaxes and other tools]
Cheyenne I figure it ain't gonna look like much, but it'll be the first thing she sees, when she gets back.
Harmonica [looks up] If she gets back.
Frank's lieutenant [seeing Morton deal out 500 dollars each to four of Frank's men as if they were playing cards] How do you, uh... how do you play this game, Mr. Morton?
Morton It's very simple. As long as you use your head, you never lose.
Frank Surprised to see me here?
Harmonica I knew you'd come.
Cheyenne Make believe it's nothing.
Cheyenne [about Harmonica] He not only plays. He can shoot too.
Harmonica [to Cheyenne] Do you only know how to shoot? Or do you know how to cut too?
Cheyenne [drinking coffee] Good. My mother used to make coffee this way - hot, strong, and good.
Jill I could swear we're going to have that strange sound.
Harmonica Right now.
[first lines]
Cattle Corner Station Agent Hey. Hey-hey-hey-hey, if you want any tickets, you'll have to go around, eh, to, eh, the front of, eh, eh... oooh, well, I s'pose it'll be all right. The hell am *I* doin' around here if they walk in and can do as they damn please?
Cheyenne What the hell is this?
Harmonica [off screen] Can't you see?
[emerges from behind a pile of wood]
Harmonica It's a station. And all around it a town. Brett McBain's town.
Cheyenne [starts to laugh] Was HE crazy, heh!
Harmonica Yeah in a very special way. An Irishman.
[starts measuring out a square and hammers wood spikes into the ground]
Harmonica He knew sooner or later that railroad coming through Flagstone would continue on west, so he looked over all this county out here until he found this hunk of desert. Nobody wanted it, but he bought it.
[continues with work]
Harmonica Then he tightened his belt, and for years he waited.
Cheyenne Waited for what?
Harmonica For the railroad to reach this point.
Cheyenne Ah, but how in the hell could he be sure the railroad would pass through his property?
Harmonica Them steam engines can't roll without water, and the only water for fifty miles west of Flagstone is right here, under this land.
Cheyenne Ah-ha! He was no fool, our dead friend, huh?
[chuckles]
Cheyenne He was going to sell this piece of desert for his weight in gold, wasn't he?
Harmonica [looks at Cheyenne] You don't sell the dream of a lifetime. Brett McBain wanted his station. He got the rights to build it.
Cheyenne How do you know all this?
Harmonica I saw a document. It was all in order - seals, signatures, everything. One thing though, in very small print, there is a short clause which says that McBain or his heirs lose all rights if, by the time the railroad reaches this point, the station ain't built yet.
Frank You paid five thousand dollars for something belongs to me.
[puts down a bunch of dollar bills]
Frank Five thousand...
[pulls out a silver dollar]
Frank ...plus one.
[puts the dollar on the table]
Frank You got a right to make a profit, too.
Frank You've made a big mistake, Morton. When you're not on that train, you look like a turtle out of its shell. It's funny. Poor cripple talkin' big so nobody'll know how scared ya are.
[Frank knocks Morton off of his crutches]
Morton Is that sufficient to make you feel stronger?
Frank I could squash you like a wormy apple.
Morton Sure, but you won't do it... because it's not to... your advantage.
Frank Hmm. Who knows how far you'd have gone with two good legs, huh?
Frank [trying to convince Harmonica to sell him the land Harmonica just won] Pick any method you like, just make the deal.
Harmonica Which deal, Frank? We have more than one, you and me.
Harmonica You know, Wobbles... I'm kind of mad at you.
Cheyenne You know, ma'am, when you've killed four, it's easy to make it five.
Morton [to Wobbles] Hm. You should learn to live as if you didn't exist.
Frank Frank: The future don't matter to us. Nothing matters now - not the land, not the money, not the woman. I came here to see you, 'cause I know that now you'll tell me what you're after.
Harmonica Harmonica: Only at the point of dyin'.
Frank Frank: I know.
Harmonica You're a remarkable woman.
Jill And you're a remarkable man. But, you have something on your mind.
Harmonica And you got something on your mind.
Jill Hot water. A bathtub full of hot water. I think it's time I filled that bathtub.
Wobbles I'm mighty careful, Frank. No one could have followed me. That's the first thing I learned, working for you. To listen unseen and to watch unheard.
Frank Is there anything in the world you wouldn't do to save your skin?
Jill Nothing, Frank.
Jill You don't look at all like the noble defender of poor defenseless widows. But then again, I don't look like a poor defenseless widow.
Frank I'm beginning to think I might be a little sorry killing you. You like being alive. You also like to feel a man's hands all over you. You like it. Even if they're the hands of the man who killed your husband. What a - what a little tramp.
Barman What can I do for you, ma'am?
Jill I would like some water, if it's no trouble.
Barman Water? Well, you see, that word is poison around these parts ever since the days of the great flood.
Jill You mean you never wash?
Barman We sure do!
Jill Well, I'd like to use the same facilities you people do.
Barman You sure can. Just happen to have a full tub in the back. And you're lucky. Only 3 people have used it this morning.
Jill Used it one at a time or all together?
Cheyenne If somebody had a mind to kill me, it fires me up. And a fired-up Cheyenne ain't a nice thing to see. Especially for a lady.
Frank Now I understand why they miss you so much down there in New Orleans. Great invention, the telegraph. "Jill? The brunette? My God, all the customers of the most elegant whorehouse on Bourbon Street have been weeping ever since she left."
Barman And so, this cousin of mine keeps writing me to come on down to New Orleans. "Come on down. Help me with the bar. Make a pile of money." You know, I don't think I'd get along in a big city. It's too full of fast men and loose women. Begging your pardon, ma'am. Ah, no. Now, I'm too used to a quiet, simple country life.
Barman [to Jill] I can tell you're accustomed to fine living. Bet you come from one of those big eastern cities.
Frank Any normal man would put a bullet in his brain.
