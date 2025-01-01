Harmonica
[off screen]
Can't you see?
[emerges from behind a pile of wood]
Harmonica
It's a station. And all around it a town. Brett McBain's town.
Cheyenne
[starts to laugh]
Was HE crazy, heh!
Harmonica
Yeah in a very special way. An Irishman.
[starts measuring out a square and hammers wood spikes into the ground]
Harmonica
He knew sooner or later that railroad coming through Flagstone would continue on west, so he looked over all this county out here until he found this hunk of desert. Nobody wanted it, but he bought it.
[continues with work]
Harmonica
Then he tightened his belt, and for years he waited.
Harmonica
For the railroad to reach this point.
Cheyenne
Ah, but how in the hell could he be sure the railroad would pass through his property?
Harmonica
Them steam engines can't roll without water, and the only water for fifty miles west of Flagstone is right here, under this land.
Cheyenne
Ah-ha! He was no fool, our dead friend, huh?
[chuckles]
Cheyenne
He was going to sell this piece of desert for his weight in gold, wasn't he?
Harmonica
[looks at Cheyenne]
You don't sell the dream of a lifetime. Brett McBain wanted his station. He got the rights to build it.
Harmonica
I saw a document. It was all in order - seals, signatures, everything. One thing though, in very small print, there is a short clause which says that McBain or his heirs lose all rights if, by the time the railroad reaches this point, the station ain't built yet.