Cheyenne What the hell is this?

Harmonica [off screen] Can't you see?

[emerges from behind a pile of wood]

Harmonica It's a station. And all around it a town. Brett McBain's town.

Cheyenne [starts to laugh] Was HE crazy, heh!

Harmonica Yeah in a very special way. An Irishman.

[starts measuring out a square and hammers wood spikes into the ground]

Harmonica He knew sooner or later that railroad coming through Flagstone would continue on west, so he looked over all this county out here until he found this hunk of desert. Nobody wanted it, but he bought it.

[continues with work]

Harmonica Then he tightened his belt, and for years he waited.

Cheyenne Waited for what?

Harmonica For the railroad to reach this point.

Cheyenne Ah, but how in the hell could he be sure the railroad would pass through his property?

Harmonica Them steam engines can't roll without water, and the only water for fifty miles west of Flagstone is right here, under this land.

Cheyenne Ah-ha! He was no fool, our dead friend, huh?

[chuckles]

Cheyenne He was going to sell this piece of desert for his weight in gold, wasn't he?

Harmonica [looks at Cheyenne] You don't sell the dream of a lifetime. Brett McBain wanted his station. He got the rights to build it.

Cheyenne How do you know all this?