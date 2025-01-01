Menu
The Good Son Movie Quotes

[Susan walks alone with Henry in the woods to talk about Richard]
Susan Henry?
Henry Yes, Mom?
Susan You have to tell me the truth now. What happened the night Richard died?
Henry Don't you know?
Susan I'd like to hear it from you.
Henry I was downstairs playing.
Susan [Susan gets down in front of Henry's face] Henry, don't lie to me, all right? Just don't lie to me. Now you tell me... Did you kill Richard?
Henry What if I did?
Susan Well, um...
Henry What, Mom?
Susan We'll get you help.
Henry You don't look too good, Mom. Looks like you need the help.
Susan You have to trust me, Henry.
Henry No. No, I can't. You just want to send me away, don't you?
Susan Why, no. No, I don't.
Henry You wanna put me in one of those places.
Susan No, Henry.
Henry Well, I'd much rather die, you hear me? I'd much rather be dead!
Susan Henry! Henry, no!
[Susan runs after Henry into the woods]
Susan Henry? Henry!
Susan [Susan runs to the cliff of the hill where Henry might've jumped off] Henry! Henry! Henry!
Henry [Henry comes walking up behind Susan] Looking for me, Mom?
Susan Oh, Henry.
Henry You really thought I was going to jump, huh? I guess you don't know me very well, Mom.
[Henry runs to take a dash into Susan]
[Alice finds Mark sitting at the park]
Alice Susan told me you were here. I guess you forgot our appointment.
Mark I just didn't feel like talking.
Alice Talking helps. It helped the last time, didn't it?
Mark You're a doctor. You know things.
Alice Well, some things.
Mark What do you think? What makes people evil?
Alice Evil is a word people use when they've given up trying to understand someone. There's a reason for everything if we could just find it.
Mark What if there isn't a reason? What if something just is?
Alice Why, Mark? Do you think you're evil? 'Cause you let your mother die? You know that's not true.
Mark What if there was this boy and he did these terrible things because he liked doing them? Wouldn't you say he was evil?
Alice I don't believe in evil.
Mark You should.
[Henry finds Mark in the treehouse when he opens up about seeing his family counselor, whom Henry has turned against Mark]
Henry You sure missed an interesting session. I like therapy.
Mark What did you tell her?
Henry Sorry, that's strictly confidential. But you'd better stop telling lies about me, because no one's going to believe you.
Mark Sooner or later they're going to find out about you.
Henry Who's they? My dad? My mom?
Mark I told your mom.
Henry Why would she believe you? She's my mom, not yours.
Mark You know, you're wrong about that. She is my mother.
Henry Your mom? You crazy? Your mom's maggot food.
Mark My mom said she'd always be with me. She chose your mom as a way of coming back, but I guess it would be hard for you to understand that. But it's true. She's my mother now.
[Mark starts to head down out of the treehouse]
Henry Hey, Mark.
[Mark pauses on the rope]
Henry Don't fuck with me.
[Mark continues to slide down the rope of the treehouse as Henry watches him]
[Mark talks to his mom in the hospital bed]
Janice Mark? Hi, sweetie.
Mark Hi, Mom.
Janice Why didn't you wake me?
Mark I thought you should sleep.
Janice I'd rather see you. Has Dad told you everything?
Mark Yeah.
Janice I know you'll be OK.
Mark Mom...
Janice I'll always be with you, Mark. I love you.
Mark I love you, Mom.
[she falls back to sleep]
Mark You're not going to die, Mom. I promise. You're not gonna die 'cause I won't let you.
[the scene cuts to Mark at his mother's funeral]
[Mark heads towards Uncle Wallace's work study to tell him that Henry caused the freeway accident]
Henry [Henry comes up behind Mark outside of his father's work study] Go ahead, tell him. Or better yet, why don't we tell him together?
[Henry quotes himself sounding like an innocent child]
Henry It was Mark, Dad. He talked me into it. We were just playing a game. I had no idea he was gonna do something like that. Please, Dad, go easy on him. It's not his fault he's all screwed up 'cause he misses his mom. What are we waiting for? Let's go.
[Henry opens the door with them two outside the room]
Henry Dad, Mark has something to tell ya!
Wallace Evans [Mark runs off to go upstairs] What is it? What's wrong with Mark?
Henry I don't know. He's been acting pretty weird. I'd better go see if he's OK
[the camera cuts to Henry entering the upstairs bedroom where Mark is]
Henry I told my dad I'd see if you're okay. Well, are you OK, Mark?
Mark Leave me alone.
Henry Leave you alone? This is my room.
Connie Evans [Connie runs into Henry's room] Guess what? Mom says we can go skating tomorrow.
Henry Connie, what did I tell you about coming into my room?
Connie Evans But you guys weren't working or anything.
Henry You didn't answer my question, so I'm gonna have to do it for you.
Connie Evans [Henry pulls on Connie's ears making her cry] Ow!
Henry You're not allowed to come into my room. Not now, not ever! Never!
Mark [Mark grabs and slams Henry into the wall by his shoulders] You're wrong about that! This is my room too. And I say she can stay.
Connie Evans [both boys start to grab and pull on each other's hair as Connie runs out, still up against the wall] Mom, Mom, they're fighting!
Henry [continuing to pull each other's hair] You like my sister, don't you? Such a sweet little girl. Too bad if something were to happen to her, if she got hurt. You'd be sad, wouldn't you, Mark? But, hey, accidents will happen. Just ask my mom about Richard.
Susan [Susan arrives upstairs when the boys let go of each other] Boys, boys! Henry! What's going on?
Henry I'm sorry, Mom. We were playing this really dumb game. We weren't fighting. We were just playing. Weren't we, Mark?
Mark [pauses before answering] Yeah, playing.
Susan Well, all right, but just not so rough, OK? You two looked like you were trying to kill each other.
[Susan walks out of the room as Henry just stares back at Mark]
[Mark tries to tell Susan the truth about Henry]
Mark There's something I have to tell you.
Susan What?
Mark I'm not sure. I wasn't real close. At the pond--I don't think what happened at the pond was an accident.
Susan What do you mean?
Mark The ice was too thin. Henry was spinning her around. They were going way too fast... and then he just let go. He threw her toward the thin ice.
Susan Mark.
Mark Henry said he hated her.
Susan What are you trying to tell me?
Mark I've told you. I'm telling you. Connie didn't just slip. You don't know what he is. Henry tried to kill Connie and he can do it again...
Susan [Susan slaps Mark across the face with tears in her eyes] Oh! Stop it! Stop it, that's a lie.
[Susan grabs and hugs onto Mark]
Susan Henry is my son. He's my little boy and I love him. Don't ever come to me with these lies again.
[Henry's parents leave as the kids begin a game of hide-and-seek]
Connie Evans Mark! Mark! Guess what we're gonna play. Hide-and-seek. And I'm hiding first.
Mark No, Connie, wait! I've got a better idea!
[Mark goes running after Connie upstairs]
Henry [Henry from upstairs] I bet I find her first.
[as the parents drive away Henry turns off the breakers to the entire house]
Mark [Mark looks all over the house for Connie in the dark] Connie, where are you? Connie? Connie!
Mark [Mark screams when he finds Henry, who startles Mark by shining a flashlight into his face] Hey, no fair!
Henry No fair? What do you think this is, a game?
[Henry clicks the flashlight off]
[Henry takes Mark to the Well in the cemetery]
Mark [Mark looks down into the Well as Henry pulls out a wooden box from his pocket] Hey, cool. What you got in the box?
Henry [Henry pulls out a lighter and cigarette, lighting it to hand over to Mark] Go on.
Mark They give you cancer.
Henry Who cares? You're gonna die anyways.
[Mark takes a smoke and uncontrollably coughs]
Henry [the two kids stand up and walk around the rim of the Well]
Henry Did you see your mom after she was dead?
Mark I wanted to, but they wouldn't let me.
Henry You should've made them let you. It's very important. See, people don't like to talk about death. So that's why you have to investigate. It's scientific.
Mark It doesn't feel like that.
Henry What did your mom look like the last time you saw her?
Mark Kinda pale.
Henry Kinda pale. I took a real good look when my kid brother Richard drowned in the bathtub.
Mark Your brother drowned?
Henry He was completely blue. You should've looked at her eyes and lips. And touched her skin to see what it felt like--Hot, cold.
Mark Shut up about my mom.
Henry Hey, don't get mad. I'm just trying to be scientific.
Mark Just shut up or I'll hit you.
Henry Try it...
[Henry throws his cigarette down into the silent Well]
Henry ... and I'll throw you down there.
Mark Oh, yeah?
[they stare at each other before Henry apologizes]
[Mark finds Henry looking at the mirror in his bedroom with tears down his eyes]
Henry Mark, did you cry at your mom's funeral?
Mark Why?
Henry I don't know. I figured you're expected to cry at your mom's funeral, but I don't know.
Mark You wouldn't.
Henry Wouldn't what?
Mark Hurt her.
Henry Do you really think I'd hurt my own... Oh, wait.
Mark What?
Henry I just remembered. She's not my mom anymore, she's yours. Isn't that what you said? She's your mother now.
Mark Yeah.
Henry Your mom, my mom... What the hell? We'll both miss her.
Mark I'll kill you first.
Henry Poor Mark. So violent, so disturbed. If you don't watch out, they're gonna lock you up.
Mark [Mark dashes for a pair of scissors and holds them to Henry's neck] I could kill you now.
Henry Go ahead. Jam it in. Gotta push pretty hard though. The blood'll go right across the room. Come on. Come on.
Wallace Evans Henry, have you seen...
Henry Dad, Dad! Help me!
Wallace Evans [Uncle Wallace pulls Mark off of Henry and looks at him face-to-face] Mark! What the hell do you think you were doing? Answer me, goddamn it!
Henry Don't be mad at Mark, he's just not himself.
Wallace Evans This is serious, Mark. You could have hurt him.
Mark He's the one who wants to hurt people!
Henry Mark, I'm sorry you don't want to be friends.
[Uncle Wallace takes Mark downstairs by the arm]
[Mark and Henry run up to Henry's ladder and high treehouse]
Henry Afraid of heights?
Mark No.
Henry Good. See you at the top. You coming?
Mark Sure.
[they begin to climb the ladder to the very top]
Henry Come on, it's easy.
Mark Help me up.
[Mark struggles and the branch for his footing breaks, Mark dangles high up barely able to hold onto Henry's hand]
Henry [Henry asks Mark very directly] If I let you go, do you think that you can fly?
Mark [Mark murmurs out very scared] Help.
[Henry finally helps Mark all the way into the treehouse as the two kids laugh]
[Mark talks to Henry about how he used him for the overpass accident]
Mark Do you know what you did?
Henry Hey, come on. We did it together.
Mark You could have killed people.
Henry With your help.
Mark Hey, I didn't know you were going to do that.
Henry I feel sorry for you, Mark. You just don't know how to have fun.
Mark What?
Henry It's because you're scared all the time. I know. I used to be scared too. But that was before I found out.
Mark Found out what?
Henry That once you realize that you can do anything, you're free. You could fly. Nobody can touch you. Nobody. Mark... don't be afraid to fly.
Mark You're sick.
Henry Hey, I promised you something amazing, something you'll never forget. Where's the gratitude?
[Mark stares at the empty look in Henry's face]
[Henry and Mark take a walk along a bridge over the water when they notice a rabid-looking dog running full speed at them from behind]
Henry Nice knowin' ya!
[Mark screams uncontrollably and falls down but continues to get up and run]
Henry Come on!
[Henry and Mark both make it to the gate and lock the dog over the bridge. Henry gets in the dog's face and barks back]
Mark Henry, come on! Let's go.
Henry [the two walk on] I love that dog.
[last lines]
Mark [narrating] Henry is gone and the rest of us are safe. But sometimes, late at night, I find myself thinking--Not about Henry, but about Susan--And wondering, if she had it to do over, would she make the same choice? I guess I'll always wonder. But I know I'll never ask.
[the scene ends with Mark standing out in the desert alone]
[Henry introduces Mark to his invention in the shed, a bolt-shooting gun]
Mark Awesome! What does it do?
[the scene cuts to Henry and Mark trying out the gun in the woods]
Henry It took me three months to make it. Beautiful, huh?
Mark Yeah.
Henry You pull the cable back to here then you load over there. Grab a bolt. Go ahead - Lock and load.
[Mark loads up a rusty old bolt]
Henry Now we... line up kitty cat.
Mark Don't hit her! Just give her a scare.
Henry Sure.
[Henry focuses by taking a deep breath before shooting the bolt, missing the cat only by inches as the bolt gets stuck in the tree]
Mark What a great shot!
Henry Yeah, but the sight's not right yet.
[as Henry stares into the distance as the cat escapes]
[Mark tosses and turns in bed quietly crying]
Mark [a figure in white passes by the bedroom door] Mom?
Mark [Mark gets up to follow the white figure down the stairs] Mom?
Susan [Susan then turns around in her white nightgown] Mark?
[Mark sits at the bottom of the stairs in tears]
Susan Honey... What's the matter?
Mark It is you. You came back. I knew you'd come back.
Susan Oh, sweetheart. I'm right here.
[Susan sits with Mark]
Susan OK? I'm right here.
[Mark cries in Susan's arms as she rocks him back and forth whispering to him]
Susan Oh, it's OK. Shh, it's OK. Oh, baby, it's all right. I'm right here. I'm right here.
[Mark continues to cry]
Susan I know you miss her. I know you do. It's OK. It's gonna be OK. It's OK. It's OK.
[the camera moves to the second-floor balcony, where Henry is staring down at them]
[first lines]
Man [Mark plays soccer with his teammates as they cheer Mark's name] Get the ball!
Mark Pass it to me!
Boy Shoot it! Hit it in! Hit it in!
Mark [Mark scores the goal] Yes! Yes!
Boy Good goal! Good game.
[Mark heads to the family counselor Alice, where he talks about his feelings]
Alice You know, this is a nice change. Most of my patients... All they want to do is talk.
Mark Well, I just don't have anything else to say.
Alice Your dad thinks you do.
Mark He wants me to talk about my mom.
Alice Sometimes it helps.
Mark I can handle it.
Alice You can?
Mark I have to.
Alice Why?
Mark Because when you make a promise... when something's your fault...
Alice What did you do?
Mark I let someone die.
[Jack drives Mark to his sister's house]
Jack Hey, you--Co-Pilot, if you're ever tired of bombing the universe, you're missing a lot of great stuff out here.
Jack [Jack pulls over and turns off the engine] Mark, I know you're hurting, but please don't shut me out like this.
Mark She's coming back.
Jack No, Mark.
Mark Maybe not as herself, but she's gonna come back.
Jack Mark, I miss her too. But she's gone.
Mark No.
Jack Mark. Mark!
[Mark runs out into the desert]
[Mark meets Henry for the first time]
[everybody hears a scream and sees Henry hanging his head over from the top-floor balcony, wearing a homemade mask]
Wallace Evans Henry, come on down here.
[Henry runs down the steps]
Wallace Evans Hospitality, Henry.
[Henry raises up his mask and hands Mark another one like it]
Henry Here, I made two of 'em. So we could be brothers.
[Henry and Mark look at each other through their masks]
[Mark talks to Connie while building a puzzle together]
Mark Okay, all right, you got a piece. Now... it's got blue on it.
Connie Evans So it has to be the sky.
Mark Right, and it's got a straight edge.
Connie Evans So it has to go here.
[points for the puzzle piece to fit in]
Mark Hey, you got it. All right!
Connie Evans Mark.
Mark Yeah?
Connie Evans Do you like living in our house?
Mark Sure.
Connie Evans We're gonna look after you real good, so you won't be sad.
[the two smile at each other when Henry walks into the room]
Henry Mark, 0900 hours. Let's move out!
Henry [Connie stands up when Henry pushes her out of the way] Not you.
Connie Evans Why not? He's my friend, too.
Mark [Henry drags Mark by the arm as the two run outside] I'll play with you later!
Connie Evans I don't care about your stupid secrets! I got my own secrets! And I'm not gonna tell you a single one!
[the two boys continue to run off]
[Susan talks to Henry alone in his shed]
Susan Henry, if something were wrong... you would tell me, wouldn't you?
Henry What do you mean?
Susan I mean, sometimes when we're kids, we do things that, um...
Henry What kind of things?
Susan Things we feel bad about.
Henry I don't feel bad about anything.
Susan [holding up Richard's rubber duck] Look what I found.
Henry [whispering] Where did you get that?
Susan You know where I got it. I couldn't find it after Richard's accident. Have you had it all this time?
Henry [whispering] It was mine before it was his.
Susan But you knew I was looking for it. How did you get it? Henry? How did you get this?
Henry I took it. I'm sorry, Mom. I took it because I wanted something to remember Richard by, that's all. So can I have it back, please?
Susan No, you can't have it back.
Henry But it's mine.
Susan Henry!
Henry [dashing forward to pull the rubber duck away from Susan] Give it to me!
Susan [struggling with Henry] Henry! Henry?
[Mark reads Connie a bedtime story to fall asleep]
Mark [Mark reading the last lines of the bedtime story] Good night, little girls! Thank the Lord you are well! And now go to sleep! Said Miss Clavel. She turned out the lights - And closed the door - And that's all there is - And nothing more.
Henry [Mark turns out the light and tucks Connie into bed, when he begins to walk out of the bedroom and see's Henry standing outside Connie's door] That was a darling story, Mark.
Mark [Henry tries to walk pass Mark] What are you doing?
Henry I wanna tuck in my kid sister.
Henry [Henry forces his way pass Mark as the two stare down at Connie asleep] Such a sweet little thing. Do you really think I'd hurt her?
Mark Yes.
Henry What are you going to do? Watch her all night?
[Henry and Mark take the bolt-shooting gun out again]
Henry Status?
Mark System armed and ready. Um... try to hit that sign.
Henry Negative.
Mark Try to hit that light.
Henry Negative.
[Henry see's the rabid-looking dog from before running along the bridge over the water]
Henry Targeting.
Mark What are you doing? What are you doing!
[Henry pauses, pulling the trigger, hearing the dog cry in the distance]
Mark Oh my God!
Henry [the two kids stare off into the distance quietly] I was only trying to scare him.
[the camera cuts to the boys carrying the dead dog to the cemetery, where they throw the dog down into the silent Well]
Henry [Henry begins humming Taps as the two kids stare down into the Well, Mark walks off] Hey, Mark, where's your sense of humor?
[Henry continues humming]
[Mark wakes up late at night to find the kitchen fridge door open]
Henry [Henry appears behind Mark] Looking for a midnight snack? Go ahead. Eat, drink. Don't let me stop you.
Mark What did you do?
Henry Do? Me? Oh, I get it. You think I put something in my family's food. You think I--Mark, come on. Do you really think I'd do a thing like that?
Henry [Henry wakes up his parents] Mom, Dad, it's Mark! Better come quick!
[Mark dumps food into the garbage disposal]
Susan No, Mark, stop. Honey, stop, stop.
Mark No, please, you don't understand.
Susan I know it's a hard time...
Mark [shouts] He's trying to poison you!
Susan Oh, Mark.
Mark No!
[Uncle Wallace and Henry stand outside of the kitchen watching Mark look crazy]
[Henry takes Mark into his shed]
Mark So what do you wanna show me?
Henry I want you to meet somebody, somebody very special.
Mark Who is he?
Henry [Henry turns around the chair] Mr. Highway.
Mark Wow. What are you going to do with him?
Henry That depends.
Mark On what?
Henry On you - Whether or not you'll help me.
Mark Help you?
Henry I promise you something amazing, something you'll never forget. Are you in?
[Mark helps Henry with the fake life-size dummy Mr. Highway, carrying Mr. Highway across hills and roads, surrounded with the snow-covered woods]
Mark Where are we going?
Henry We're here.
[the two arrive to a freeway overpass]
Henry Here - Help me rest him up here.
Mark Okay.
[the kids set Mr. Highway on the edge of the overpass, overlooking a long line of cars driving on the freeway]
Henry [Henry talks to Mr. Highway] Come on, Mr. Highway. Take a look.
[pause]
Henry Poor Mr. Highway. He's thinking about the end. He's had enough of this terrible life.
Mark What?
Henry Say goodbye!
[Henry pushes Mr. Highway off the ramp]
Mark [screaming] No!
[Henry stares down at the massive car pileup that results before the two kids run off]
