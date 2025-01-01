[Mark heads towards Uncle Wallace's work study to tell him that Henry caused the freeway accident]

Henry [Henry comes up behind Mark outside of his father's work study] Go ahead, tell him. Or better yet, why don't we tell him together?

[Henry quotes himself sounding like an innocent child]

Henry It was Mark, Dad. He talked me into it. We were just playing a game. I had no idea he was gonna do something like that. Please, Dad, go easy on him. It's not his fault he's all screwed up 'cause he misses his mom. What are we waiting for? Let's go.

[Henry opens the door with them two outside the room]

Henry Dad, Mark has something to tell ya!

Wallace Evans [Mark runs off to go upstairs] What is it? What's wrong with Mark?

Henry I don't know. He's been acting pretty weird. I'd better go see if he's OK

[the camera cuts to Henry entering the upstairs bedroom where Mark is]

Henry I told my dad I'd see if you're okay. Well, are you OK, Mark?

Mark Leave me alone.

Henry Leave you alone? This is my room.

Connie Evans [Connie runs into Henry's room] Guess what? Mom says we can go skating tomorrow.

Henry Connie, what did I tell you about coming into my room?

Connie Evans But you guys weren't working or anything.

Henry You didn't answer my question, so I'm gonna have to do it for you.

Connie Evans [Henry pulls on Connie's ears making her cry] Ow!

Henry You're not allowed to come into my room. Not now, not ever! Never!

Mark [Mark grabs and slams Henry into the wall by his shoulders] You're wrong about that! This is my room too. And I say she can stay.

Connie Evans [both boys start to grab and pull on each other's hair as Connie runs out, still up against the wall] Mom, Mom, they're fighting!

Henry [continuing to pull each other's hair] You like my sister, don't you? Such a sweet little girl. Too bad if something were to happen to her, if she got hurt. You'd be sad, wouldn't you, Mark? But, hey, accidents will happen. Just ask my mom about Richard.

Susan [Susan arrives upstairs when the boys let go of each other] Boys, boys! Henry! What's going on?

Henry I'm sorry, Mom. We were playing this really dumb game. We weren't fighting. We were just playing. Weren't we, Mark?

Mark [pauses before answering] Yeah, playing.

Susan Well, all right, but just not so rough, OK? You two looked like you were trying to kill each other.