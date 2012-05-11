Menu
IMDb Rating: 8
Kinoafisha Films Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview

Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview

Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview 18+
Synopsis

A conversation with Steve Jobs as he was running NeXT, the company he had founded after leaving Apple.
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview - trailer
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 11 May 2012
Release date
11 October 2012 Russia Другое кино 12+
11 October 2012 Belarus
11 October 2012 Kazakhstan
11 May 2012 USA
11 October 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $127,541
Production Furnace, Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), Oregon Public Broadcasting
Also known as
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview, Steve Jobs - L'intervista perduta, Steve Jobs: La entrevista perdida, Стив Джобс. Потерянное интервью, Стів Джобс. Загублене інтерв'ю, スティーブ・ジョブズ1995 失われたインタビュー
Director
Paul Sen
Cast
Steve Jobs
Robert X. Cringely
Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Film Trailers All trailers
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview - trailer
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview Trailer
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview - trailer with russian subtitles
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview Trailer with russian subtitles
