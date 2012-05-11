Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Рейтинги
7.2
IMDb Rating: 8
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Synopsis
A conversation with Steve Jobs as he was running NeXT, the company he had founded after leaving Apple.
Expand
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
11 May 2012
Release date
11 October 2012
Russia
Другое кино
12+
11 October 2012
Belarus
11 October 2012
Kazakhstan
11 May 2012
USA
11 October 2012
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$127,541
Production
Furnace, Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), Oregon Public Broadcasting
Also known as
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview, Steve Jobs - L'intervista perduta, Steve Jobs: La entrevista perdida, Стив Джобс. Потерянное интервью, Стів Джобс. Загублене інтерв'ю, スティーブ・ジョブズ1995 失われたインタビュー
Director
Paul Sen
Cast
Steve Jobs
Robert X. Cringely
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview
6.9
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
(2015)
8.0
The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz
(2014)
5.9
Jobs
(2013)
6.9
Joe
(2013)
7.1
Pirates of Silicon Valley
(1999)
Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview
Trailer
0
0
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview
Trailer with russian subtitles
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree