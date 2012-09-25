Menu
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview - trailer
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview. Trailer

Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview. Trailer

Publication date: 25 September 2012
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview – A conversation with Steve Jobs as he was running NeXT, the company he had founded after leaving Apple.
7.2 Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview
Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview Documentary, 2012, USA
