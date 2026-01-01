Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Sessions The Sessions Awards

Awards and nominations of The Sessions 2012

Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2012 Sundance Film Festival 2012
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more